First AMD Strix Halo handheld gaming PC confirmed — GPD teases Ryzen AI Max+ 395 handheld in performance video

Portable and handheld PC stalwart GPD today teased the first AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395-powered handheld. Moreover, in a short video clip shared on X, we get to see the device in action, with someone playing Black Myth: Wukong. We don’t get a summary chart accompanying the video, but this handheld appears to run this popular game at between 170 and 212 fps for the duration of the gameplay clip.

AMD’s ‘Strix Halo’ Ryzen AI Max+ chips debuted at CES 2025, at the start of the year, with the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 being the halo product of the family. Its blend of RDNA 3.5 graphics and Zen 5 CPU cores – plus radical new memory tech, offering up to 256 GB/s bandwidth. It’s a natural for a premium handheld, but we’ve only seen rumors and suggestions of such handhelds in the making until now.

GPD’s “breaking news” post doesn’t reveal a lot about the GPD WIN 5 it is teasing. However, we can see a few interesting things straight away. The pocketable PCs specialist has chosen to show a few key stats overlaid on the gaming video: processor temperature, iGPU clock speed, CPU power consumption, and frames per second performance.

Watching these stats, we note that, during the brief 20s or so we get to see, the processor hovers around the 65 degrees C region, which looks good for a handheld. At the same time, the ‘CPU Power’ varies between 55W and 58W. The iGPU, the Radeon 8060S, also maintains a clock speed of around 2.5 GHz. As per our intro, Black Myth: Wukong runs from between around 170 and 212fps for the duration of the clip. Admittedly, there are a lot of stats and settings missing from our view, like the graphics quality settings used.

GPD WIN 5 controls were hidden in the shadows

After grabbing the best quality video we could from the source and fiddling with levels in Photoshop, the joyvpad and buttons layout of the GPD WIN5 comes into view.

There are no big surprises in the buttons, pads, and sticks plucked from the darkness of the promo video. On the left, it looks like there is a thumb stick at the top, with a D-pad below, then three buttons and what looks like a speaker grille.

To the right, below the typical quad action button diamond, is another thumb stick. Next to a couple of other buttons, lower down on the right, there also might be a tiny touchpad, just like the one on the Lenovo Legion GO S, for example.

The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and its brethren have previously popped up in tablets and mini PCs. Sadly, machines powered by this family of processors often come with high, even prohibitive, price tags. It may well be quite an expensive package of 4nm silicon to produce at TSMC, and the laws of supply and demand will also play a part.

Whatever the price, the processing power on tap could make the GPD WIN 5 one of the best gaming handhelds. GPD’s WIN 5 will make its public debut at ChinaJoy 2025, which kicks off on August 1. Hopefully, we’ll get a lot more details and pricing at the show.

