MSI brings AMD-based AMD gaming handheld, updated mid-range gaming laptops to Computex

MSI brought its first gaming handheld with an AMD chip inside, the Claw A8 BZ2EM, to Computex. The company also used Taipei tradeshow to launch the latest versions of its Crosshair and Cyborg laptops.

MSI's previous gaming handhelds, like its Claw 8 AI+, used Intel's Core Ultra processors — the only mainstream gaming company to do so. It doesn't seem that MSI is abandoning Intel, but is now making systems with chips from both partners.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM Processor AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Graphics AMD Radeon (integrated) Display 8-inch, 1920- x 1200, 120 Hz, VRR, IPS-level RAM Up to 24GB LPDDR5x-8000 Storage 1x NVMe M.2 2280 SSD Battery 80 WHr Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Beyond using AMD's Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, the Claw A8 will have other new features. The system, which is very green, has an Xbox-style controller layout, placing the right thumbstick below the A/B/X/Y buttons. MSI is using Hall Effect joysticks, which should help prevent stick drift. The Claw A8 also has Hall Effect sensors in the LT and RT triggers.



The company has rounded the corners and put in bigger grips, which should increase comfort over previous Claw systems.

The option for up to 24GB of RAM is impressive (especially fast LPDDR5x-8000 memory), but MSI hasn't said anything about what configurations will go to which markets, so we'll see how systems launch with that much memory. Asus used 24GB of memory in the ROG Ally X , one of the best PC Gaming Handhelds , which benefitted because the CPU and GPU share memory.

(Image credit: MSI)

The 80 WHr battery on the Claw is also identical in capacity to the Ally X, which lasted far longer than the original ROG Ally with a smaller 40 WHr battery.



The top of the system features plenty of ports, including a headphone jack, microSD card reader, two USB 4 Type-C ports, as well as a volume rocker and a power button with a built-in fingerprint reader. While the microSD card reader is expected at this point, MSI is also using a standard M.2 2280 SSD, so in theory you could easily crack the system open and replace it with a standard-sized M.2 drive.



MSI has refreshed its MSI Center software to be accessible via Xbox Game Bar. This should take up less space and allow for extra customization, but it's still building on top of Windows 11, which hasn't proven to be the most intuitive operating system for gaming handhelds.



MSI hasn't announced pricing or a release date for the Claw A8.

Gaming Laptops

Like Acer and Asus, MSI brought its mid-range gaming notebooks to Computex, upgrading them to Nvidia's new RTX 5060 and the RTX 5070.

(Image credit: MSI)

The new Crosshairs will come in 16, 17, and 18-inch sizes. Confusingly enough, using the 18-inchers as examples, the Intel models are styled Crosshair 18 HX AI, while the AMD versions are Crosshair A18HX. So AI means Intel Core Ultra 200 HX chips here, while the A-series systems use AMD Ryzen 8000.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 MSI Crosshair 18HX AI MSI Crosshair A18 HXX MSI Crosshair 16/17 HX AI MSI Crosshair A16/A17 HX CPU Intel Core Ultra 200 HX AMD Ryzen 8000 Intel Core Ultra 200 HX AMD Ryzen 8000 GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070/5060 "and below" Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070/5060 "and below" Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070/5060 "and below" Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070/5060 "and below" RAM DDR5-6400 (2 slots, max 96GB) DDR5-5200 (2 slots, max 96GB) DDR5-6400 (2 slots, max 96GB) DDR5-5200 (2 slots, max 96GB) Storage 1x PCIe Gen 4 x 4 and 1x PCIe Gen 5 x 4 1x PCIe Gen 4 x 4 and 1x PCIe Gen 5 x 4 1x PCIe Gen 4 x 4 and 1x PCIe Gen 5 x 4 2x PCIe Gen 4 x 4 Display 18-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240 Hz, IPS-level 18-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240 Hz, IPS-level 16 or 17-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240 Hz, IPS-level 16 or 17-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240 Hz, IPS-level Battery 90 WHr 90 WHr 90 WHr 90 WHr Webcam 720p 720p 720p 720p Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Other than that, the systems have a ton of commonalities. They all use Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 or RTX 5060 GPUs "and below" (whether that means an upcoming RTX 5050 or older generation chips remains to be seen) and go up to 115W on the GPU and 170W on the CPU. All of the systems have 90 WHr batteries, Wi-Fi 6E, and 2560 x 1600, 240 Hz screens.



MSI only sent along configurations for the Crosshair 18HX AI, which will start at $1,699 at Costco and features a Core Ultra 9 275HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. For $2,049, you'll be able to get 64GB of RAM.

MSI hasn't detailed full specifications, so while we know Intel will have slightly faster RAM, we don't know how much RAM many of these systems will ship with. We do know that they have a MUX switch on the motherboard, new crosshair logos on the hinge and touchpad, and, on the 18-inchers, a 24-zone RGB keyboard. MSI didn't provide pricing or release information for these systems.

(Image credit: MSI)

There's also a refresh to the Cyborg line, which comes in 15 and 17-inch sizes. These systems use translucent plastic on the edges but still have a metal lid. The Cyborg 15 and Cyborg 17 will use Intel Core 200H chips and RTX 5060, 5070, "and below" graphics cards, while the Cyborg A15 AI and A17 AI (yes, here AI stands for AMD), will opt for Ryzen 200 series processors.



The 15-inch screens come in either 1080p at 144 Hz or 1440p at 165 Hz. if you opt for 17 inches, MSI has gone for a 1080p/144 Hz screen or a 1440p, 240 Hz option.



Again, we only have partial pricing here, and no availability. The Cyborg A15 AI will start at $1,149 at Costco with a Ryzen 7 260, RTX 5050 (which we were surprised to see in a sheet sent to press), 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. For $1,399 at Best Buy, you can go up to a Ryzen 9 270 and RTX 5060. The 17-inch AMD model will be $1,549 at Costco with the Ryzen 9 270, RTX 5060, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.



MSI's other Computex announcements include some productivity laptops, including a new Stealth A16 AI+ and Prestige 16 AI+ notebook that further MSI's partnership with AMG Motorsport. Additionally, there's a new Prestige 13 AI+ "Ukiyuo-e Edition," a limited edition showcasing "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" that will be individually crafted by artists.