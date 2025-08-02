AMD Strix Halo-powered gaming handheld reveals desktop-like GPU performance — Ryzen AI Max+ 395 was a hairline from the RTX 4060

GPD teased the first AMD Strix Halo-powered handheld console in late July, promising that it will make its public debut at the ChinaJoy expo in Shanghai, China. After its reveal, several Chinese creators are getting their first impressions of the overpowered handheld PC, running benchmarks on the system. Jobs_Bao tested the Win 5 on the showroom floor, running Cinebench R23 and Time Spy benchmarks and sharing the results on Bilibili.

The handheld achieved a score of 30,495 points on the former, enabling it to deliver performance comparable to that of desktop-class Intel Core i9-13900HX processors. What’s more impressive is that it achieved this record with the CPU reaching a maximum temperature of 80.3 degrees Celsius while running at full tilt. Even so, the exhaust vents at the top of the Win 5 only recorded a temperature of just over 45 degrees Celsius, with the fans running at around 95dB, making it quite convenient to play with.

As for its graphics performance, it achieved 9,680 points with Time Spy — within spitting distance of the record set by the RTX 4060. Unfortunately, GPD limited the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 on this device to just 70 watts, about 50 watts short of its 120-watt maximum capacity. As a result, the console is unable to harness the laptop-beating power of the Radeon 8060S integrated into the APU. Nevertheless, this should be enough performance to play many games at Ultra settings at 1080p resolution. Another creator, PureDIY, posted a video on Bilibili playing Black Myth: Wukong on the handheld, achieving an average of more than 80 FPS on the console.

The most notable feature of the GPD Win 5 is its battery, which boasts a 5,170mAh capacity. Instead of being built into the console, it comes as a separate unit that can be easily placed and removed from the back of the console. Although some people were taken aback by this design, especially as it adds some heft to the handheld (around 340 grams), it’s advantageous as you can easily swap it out while on the go. Aside from that, you don’t have to keep it on the back of the Win 5 if you intend to use it while attached directly to its massive 180-watt charging brick.

The GPD Win 5 is available in two options: the top-tier device, powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with the Radeon 8060S integrated GPU and a memory capacity of up to 128GB, and a more affordable variant that features the Ryzen AI Max 385 and an integrated Radeon 8050S GPU. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen the pricing details yet, so we don’t know how much these units will cost.

