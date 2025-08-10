Self-taught modder builds completely transparent Game Boy Color circuit board that actually works — PCB looks stunning when matched with fully transparent shell

Handheld console modder @natalie_thenerd built a Game Boy Color motherboard using a fully clear PCB, allowing us to see its copper circuit traces in all their glory. According to her X (formerly Twitter) post, she built her own schematics to make it work, and she removed the ground zone to make the PCB completely clear. Although this is crucial for modern devices, Natalie says that it’s not an issue with the handheld console because of its simplicity.

Clear PCBs feel illegal pic.twitter.com/lqIR3g6AtmAugust 6, 2025

Although the creator reverse-engineered the Game Boy Color on her own, she had the clear PCB created by a third-party provider. It used an acrylic-like material to build the see-through board, which had a low 200-degree Celsius melting point — meaning she had to be extra careful soldering the chips to avoid damage.

Aside from the chips, copper, and screen (and a small daughter board), everything else on her custom Game Boy Color is completely clear. Even the cartridge reader, which she says is from a Chinese Game Boy clone, is semi-transparent. She then paired it with a clear shell that featured translucent keys, making a true ‘see-through’ handheld console.

Unfortunately, the custom-built clear Game Boy Color is a one-off art project she made for fun, so you cannot buy one for yourself. The clear PCB is flexible and fragile, meaning it may not withstand the rigors of daily use (or a rage-quitting gamer).

A couple of users suggested replacing the copper traces with silver for a cleaner look, or adding backlighting to make the handheld console look even cooler. Given that Natalie also created the Modded Gameboy Club and is active in the community, there is a possibility that someone might do just that.

A few other people thought about using the same technique on other devices, like the Nothing Phone 2. After all, the transparent aesthetic is experiencing a resurgence in tech circles, with the appearance of clear power banks, SSD enclosures, and more. But unless manufacturers can improve the durability of clear PCBs, and make them more affordable, we will not see this hit the mainstream.

Nevertheless, we applaud Natalie for her great work and marvel at the truly clear Game Boy Color. This is why we love modding and embrace the artistic creations that come out of this creative community.

