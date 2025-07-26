AMD Strix Halo gaming handheld lacks an internal battery — GPD Win 5 requires an external battery or be plugged into the wall
This handheld console packs a punch.
Famed handheld gaming PC maker GPD has just teased the Win 5, the latest generation of its top-of-the-line handheld console, which features the powerful AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395. Although we didn't see much in the video, thankfully, the YouTube channel The Phawx (PhawxTV) provided more details, revealing hardware specifications and a massive 80Wh external, removable battery.
This move counters the trend of incorporating built-in batteries into everything, allowing you to swap batteries when you run out of power easily. It’s also better for repairability, as you can just easily purchase a compatible battery from GPD and replace the old one in your system when it no longer works as expected.
Its spec sheet also says that the battery is backpack mountable (probably like mounting on the back of the console) or wired charging (which feels like it can be used as a power bank). This means you can place the battery on a desk and attach it to the console via cable, thereby reducing the weight you carry during those long gaming sessions.
Aside from the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, you can also get the Win 5 with the less potent AMD Ryzen AI Max 385. This cheaper version has half the cores and threads of the more powerful chip, but should still be enough for the average handheld gamer.
You can also configure the console’s memory from 32GB to 128GB, ensuring you’ll have enough RAM for both the CPU and the integrated GPU. It only has one M.2 NVMe 2280 slot, but you can choose between 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB configurations, ensuring you won’t run out of storage for all the titles you plan to add to it.
GPD Win 5
Specifications
CPU
AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 / AMD Ryzen AI Max 385
GPU
Integrated AMD Radeon 8060S / Integrated AMD Radeon 8050S
Memory
32GB / 64GB / 128GB
Memory Type
LPDDR5x 8000 MT/s
Storage
1x 1TB / 2TB / 4TB
Storage Type
M.2 NVMe 2280
Speakers
2x 2W super linear speakers
Microphone
Dual integrated microphones
Networking
Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.3
I/O Ports
1x USB4 100W PD & DP Alt Mode, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C DP Alt Mode, 1x DC Port 180W, 1x Mini SSD slot, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x microSD / microSDHC / microSDHX slot, 1x 3.5 mm Combo jack
Controls
1x RGB Power button with Windows Hello fingerprint scanner, 1x LED charging indicator, 1x Optical finger mouse with press-to-confirm, Capacitive analog sticks, unified D-pad, silicone rubber ABXY buttons, Hall-effect LT/RT buttons, programmable rear paddle buttons, Dual Haptic motors, 3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis gyroscope
Battery
80Wh external removable polymer lithium-ion battery
Battery Dimensions
110.76 x 110.3 x 18.1mm
Charging
180W dedicated DC power adapter
Dimensions
267 x 111.6 x 24.21mm
Included in the Box
1x GPD Win 5, 1x External Battery (80Wh), 1x Battery to Host Dedicated Connector, 1x DC Power Adapter, 1x DC Power Cable, 1x Warranty Card, 1x Product Manual
A few gamers were worried that the GPD Win 5 would inherit its predecessor’s smaller 6-inch display. Thankfully, it now features a 7-inch 120 Hz display with 1080p resolution and 10-point touch control. It’s also protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6, which is already somewhat outdated, as it was introduced in 2018. Still, it’s better than nothing, and you’re not supposed to stash it in your bag or pocket without a case.
We’re excited to see the GPD Win 5, which is supposed to be revealed at ChinaJoy 2025 on August 1. Hopefully, it will become available at a relatively affordable price, giving gamers a next-generation console.
