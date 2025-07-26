Amazon sells a legacy MSI CPU air cooler for $5,340 — the Core Frozr L launched in 2016 with a $50 MSRP

MSI is returning to the air-cooling space with the MAG Core Frozr AA13, after a nearly 10-year break from its last release. However, it doesn’t mean that its old air cooler lineup has already disappeared — in fact, Amazon is still selling the MSI Core Frozr L for $5,340.25.

The Core Frozr L launched in 2016. Not only is it available, but you also have to pay a premium to get your hands on it. It’s currently priced at $5,340.25 on the online marketplace, a far cry from its $49.99 MSRP at launch. Even if you account for inflation, the cooler should only be priced at just $66.71.

The latest chips compatible with this air cooler are the 6th to 9th generation Intel Core processors and the AMD Ryzen 5000-series CPUs. While the newest Intel CPUs may no longer be compatible with this cooler, you can still make it work with AMD processors, such as the Ryzen 5 5500X3D, which was launched just last month.

We wouldn’t recommend that, though, as we’re unsure how capable it is when it comes to the latest from Team Red, although the listing says it can dissipate up to 200W of heat from the CPU. At more than $5,000, that makes it more expensive than a decent gaming rig capable of playing games at 4K.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We’re not exactly sure why this listing is still available, especially at the price it’s advertised for. It’s also unlikely to be from a scammer, as it’s sold by and ships directly from Amazon. Perhaps Amazon has forgotten to revise the CPU cooler's pricing. Maybe it costs so much because it’s expected to be displayed in a collector's house. The Core Frozr L is far from being a piece of computer history, though.

Still, it would be interesting to see how a nearly 10-year-old cooler design performs compared to a modern gaming CPU, such as the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. If you have the cash, this is your chance to find out and acquire an antique PC component at the same time. We’ve already seen plenty of PC parts going for a crazy sum, like the Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 Gold Edition, which costs nearly half a million dollars — let’s not give MSI any ideas.

