Massive $40 quad-fan JF15K Diamond CPU cooler wields dual-heatsinks for up to 280W TDP cooling capacity — Jiushark's latest spans the entire width of a standard motherboard

Chinese PC cooling solutions manufacturer Jiushark has come up with one of the beefiest CPU air coolers that we have seen in a long time. The latest JF15K Diamond incorporates a wide dual-tower heatsink design that can accommodate four cooling fans, six heat-pipes, and a cooling capability of up to 280W.

In case you haven’t heard of the brand, we don’t blame you. Jiushark is predominantly active in Asian countries and doesn’t have a strong presence in the U.S. However, you may remember that the company launched the JF13K Diamond air cooler, which we tested a couple of years ago, featuring a one of a kind top-down airflow design with a 240mm heatsink and dual 120mm slims fans at just $40. This was soon followed by the JF13K Diamond Mini, a smaller version offering a similar design but with smaller 100mm fans with standard thickness.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jiushark) (Image credit: Jiushark) (Image credit: Jiushark) (Image credit: Jiushark) (Image credit: Jiushark)

The new JF15K Diamond turns the dial up a notch with a familiar tower cooler design but with a twist. The heatsinks are so wide that the cooler nearly spans the entire width of a standard motherboard. Think of it as two dual-tower air coolers fused into one massive unit. Notably, the cooler has a height of 153 mm, which means it should fit in most mid-tower and large sized cases without any issues. Additionally, the cooler offers up to 53mm of clearance for memory modules.

As mentioned, the cooler comes with four 100mm PWM fans that are said to operate at speeds ranging from 1,000 to 2,700 RPM ± 10% and 19.49 to 55.46CFM. The fans are also fairly quiet, as the company notes noise values of 19.3 to 30.4dBA. The cooler supports modern Intel and AMD sockets, and is being offered in white and black color variants. Additionally, the JF15K Diamond comes with two ARGB light bars integrated at the top, sitting right above the heatsinks. A standard variant in black will also be available for those who don’t fancy ARGB lighting.

The Jiushark JF15K Diamond is currently available via various ecommerce platforms with the black ARGB and white ARGB versions having an MSRP of 280 Yuan ($39), with certain discounts bringing the price down to 260 Yuan ($36.25).

