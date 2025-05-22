Zalman returns to its roots with turbine engine-inspired ZET lineup of CPU air coolers

Korean computer hardware manufacturer Zalman has introduced three new air coolers at Computex 2025 under its ZET lineup. A complete revamp of the company’s dated CNPS9000 series of circular tower coolers, these new models feature plastic shrouds and a design that is inspired by aircraft engine turbines. The company has plans to launch the new ZET5, ZET4, and ZET3, each targeting different TDPs and price ranges.

The flagship ZET5 features five nickel-plated heat pipes running through a circular fin stack and is rated to handle up to 200W TDP. Its two fans attach magnetically to the main body and use a pogo-pin system to connect to the motherboard via a PWM and an ARGB cable. The fans utilize hydro bearings, can reach speeds of up to 2000 RPM, and deliver a maximum airflow of 44.48 CFM. The cooler will be available in black and white variants and include three ARGB lighting rings.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The ZET4 is the middle child in the lineup, and will be available in both black and white color options, featuring four heat pipes and a single magnetically attachable fan. This brings its heat-handling capacity down to 180W TDP, which is still quite respectable. Notably, it includes a removable panel that can be swapped out for an LCD display, allowing users to showcase system stats or custom artwork via the company’s proprietary software.

The ZET3 is the most basic model in Zalman's new lineup, offering a simple design featuring three heat pipes and a single fan. With a focus on essential cooling performance, the cooler does not include any lighting or the option to remove the fan like its higher-end siblings. It is rated to handle up to 150W TDP, making it a good choice for budget builds or compact systems.

In addition to its new ZET air cooler lineup, Zalman also revealed a range of upcoming PC cases at Computex 2025, including the P40 Namu and P10 Namu. The P40 is a fish-tank style full ATX case with wooden accents that wrap around the case below the main compartment. It also offers support for up to 10 case fans. The P10, on the other hand, is a more compact mid-tower case featuring wood-grain finish slots at the front, similar to the Fractal Design North. The case supports micro-ATX and mini-ITX motherboards and mounts for up to nine 120 mm case fans.

