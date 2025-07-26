Zotac launches liquid cooled RTX 5090 with 360 mm radiator and low-profile RTX 5060

Zotac has launched two new RTX 50 series graphics cards, one geared towards high-end/hardcore gamers and enthusiasts, and the other aimed at SFF builds. In a blog post, the GPU maker announced a new RTX 5090 flagship, boasting a triple-fan 360mm AIO liquid cooler, and a budget-friendly, low-profile RTX 5060 graphics card with three 40mm fans.

The new RTX 5090 Arcticstorm AIO is Zotac's new flagship for the RTX 50 series, and one of only a handful of 360mm AIO-cooled RTX 5090s on the market. Its main competitor is the 360mm liquid-cooled Asus ROG Astral LC RTX 5090.

Zotac's version features liquid cooling on all major components, including the GPU and GDDR7, as well as the power delivery system. Connecting these components to the graphics card's 360mm liquid cooler is a full-coverage copper coldplate. This setup differs from cards such as the aforementioned Astral, which favors a combination of air cooling and liquid cooling instead.

The graphics card itself boasts a glass appearance with an infinity mirror and RGB lighting on the side. All three 120mm radiator fans are also RGB illuminated, and all RGB lighting is controlled through Zotac's Spectra 2.0 ARGB software.

Other characteristics of the card include dual BIOS functionality, with one optimized for performance and the other for quiet operation. There’s also a dedicated backplate and "enhanced PCB-level measures to ensure the longevity of the graphics card," featuring reinforced solder joints, static-protected rear I/O, and over-current protection.

Zotac claims the RTX 5090 Arcticstorm AIO has up to 30% better cooling performance and up to 55% quieter operational performance than its outgoing triple-fan air-cooled RTX 5090 Solid.

Low Profile RTX 5060

First announced at Computex, Zotac is finally releasing its low-profile RTX 5060, known as the Zotac Gaming RTX 5060 Low Profile. Just like its Asus and Gigabyte competitors, the new card can work in a slim chassis that cannot fit full-height PCIe cards. However, it does come with a full-height bracket for systems that have full-height PCIe slots.

The card measures just 69mm in height and 182.5mm in length, and is cooled by three 40mm fans. The shroud is covered in matte black finish with Zotac-themed gold stickers covering the top of each fan hub. Compared to its competitors, the Zotac card matches its Gigabyte counterpart in height and width; however, Asus' version is 6.7mm shorter.

The RTX 5090 Arcticstorm AIO and RTX 5060 Low Profile are already available, but Zotac warns availability will be dependent on regional supply and delivery.

