Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X to launch October 16 — co-branded handhelds sport new CPUs, game-friendly Windows tweaks, but pricing is still unknown

Asus is finally giving its upcoming handhelds, the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, release dates. Both PC gaming handhelds will hit shelves on October 16.

However, Microsoft and Asus have yet to announce pricing information for the co-branded systems. Asus' press release only states that price and pre-order details are set to be revealed "in the coming weeks."

The Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X are set to launch in the US, as well as internationally in markets across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, with the devices set to eventually land in every region where you can buy the existing Asus ROG Ally and Ally X .

The Asus and Microsoft collaborations were announced in June at Microsoft's Xbox Games showcase . That hardware was somewhat surprising, as Microsoft had been hinting at its own Xbox gaming handheld for a long time.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Asus ROG Xbox Ally Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Processor AMD Ryzen Z2 A AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme RAM 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage 512GB M.2 2280 SSD (upgradeable) 1TB M.2 2280 SSD (upgradeable) Display 7-inch, 1080p, IPS, 120 Hz, FreeSync Premium, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 7-inch, 1080p, IPS, 120 Hz, FreeSync Premium, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5 mm audio jack USB4 Type-C (Thunderbolt 4 compatible), USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5 mm audio jack Battery 60 WHr 80 WHr Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home

Instead, the hardware was handed to Asus, while Microsoft is working on a version of Windows 11 with a special Xbox view that will allow for easier control with joysticks and buttons. The system will only play PC games, however, not games for Xbox consoles.



There has been quite a bit of speculation surrounding the pricing, and it's surprising not to see the announcement alongside the release date. In Europe, stores have accidentally leaked €599 and €899 prices , putting them in the range of the existing handhelds. That being said, with no reveal, it's possible Asus and Microsoft are still figuring things out behind the scenes, especially as the ever-changing tariff situation affects U.S. price tags.

At Gamescom, Asus will have a selection of games available to play on the Xbox Ally handhelds, including Gears of War: Reloaded, Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade, Doom: The Dark Ages, Hogwarts Legacy, Lies of P, Balatro, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Roblox.

The Xbox Ally systems are using AMD's latest handheld processors, with the Ryzen Z2 A in the Xbox Ally and the far more powerful Ryzen Z2 AI Extreme in the Xbox Ally X. Both systems have controller-style grips for improved ergonomics over the existing handhelds and feature upgradeable M.2 2280 SSDs.



