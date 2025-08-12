Modder builds gaming handheld powered by an RTX 4090 laptop GPU and Intel i9-14900HX — system sports 12.5-inch 4K display, 175W mobile GPU

A China-based computing enthusiast and modder has created a gaming handheld that pushes the envelope for the form factor. Qingchen DIY on Bilibili put together a massive 12.5-inch handheld, sporting a 4K screen (h/t VideoCardz). To power those abundant pixels, a beefy Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU was commandeered into action. However, the cherry on top of this delicious portable tech confection is undoubtedly the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

AMD dominates the PC gaming handheld marketplace with its awesome APUs packaging some of its latest desktop CPU and GPU technologies for pint-sized portables like the Asus ROG Ally X and Steam Deck OLED. Intel presented some fierce competition with MSI and its Lunar Lake handheld last year. However, the dominant PC desktop gaming combo of an Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU has failed to get a look-in on this exciting new market. Perhaps Quingchen DIY wanted to see what was possible if the Blue and Green teams were to team up in this segment…

According to the Bilibili video, this physically imposing handheld was made possible by the modder skillfully crafting a Tongfang chassis into a handheld form factor. You are probably more familiar with Tongfang than you would be aware, as the Hong Kong-based company is reportedly an ODM for several well-known PC makers in the West – brands such as PC Specialist, XMG, Eluktronics, and Maingear.

Quingchen DIY packed two of the most potent processors available for laptops into this handheld creation. There’s the i9-14900HX CPU inside (8x P-cores and 16x E-cores), aided and abetted in modern 3D gaming titles by the powerful RTX 4090 Laptop GPU (9,728 CUDA cores and 16GB VRAM).

If you are struggling to conceptualize this amount of mobile performance in this handheld creation, we’ll make it easy for you. We’ve reviewed both the MSI Titan 18 HX and Alienware m18 R4 laptops. Both are thrusted into portable gaming greatness by the same Intel/Nvidia combo as here. Both were also 18-inch behemoths, making this 12.5-inch handheld feel not that huge, after all.

It might therefore be worrying to know that the same processing power is shoehorned into a 12.5-inch handheld, but thermals are fine, as far as we can determine. For example, the modder reported GPU temperatures remained below 72°C while running God of War and Horizon Forbidden West, while chewing through almost 175W. The games were tested at native resolution on the 4K IPS display this device is built around.

Other key specs of this handheld include the provision of 64GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and twin 2TB SSDs for storage. Both upgradable. We also know the device demoed comes with a 50Wh battery – probably best reserved for just short spells between AC outlets.

We are probably still a way off a commercial Intel + Nvidia handheld gaming PC device. It actually looks more likely that Nvidia could try something bold without its Blue buddy. Specifically, the Nvidia N1 and N1X are expected to hit consumer portables, including gaming-focused machines, sometime in 2026. This SoC could be a winner in the portable sphere, packing up to 20 Arm cores and a Blackwell GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores. AMD appears to have plenty of time to craft a response, though.

