RTX 5080 laptop GPU beats RTX 4090 counterpart — delivers 10% less performance than RTX 5090
The RTX 5080 laptop GPU might be a better value than the RTX 5090 laptop.
Nvidia’s RTX 50-series laptop GPUs have recently launched, and although the availability of devices with these graphics cards is spotty at best, official benchmarks are rolling out to show us how they perform compared to other cards. We’ve already seen multiple reviews for the RTX 5090 laptop GPU, like Tom’s Hardware’s look at the Razer Blade 16, but RTX 5080 laptops are still few and far between. However, Notebook Check got its hands on two Schenker Neo 16 test units, both equipped with a Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU and an RTX 5080 laptop GPU, and shared the graphics benchmark results for these units.
Benchmark
RTX 4080 Laptop
RTX 5080 Laptop
RTX 4090 Laptop
RTX 5090 Laptop
3DMark Fire Strike Graphics
41431
56116
46191
60880
3DMark Time Spy Graphics
18441
22791
21251
25129
3DMark Steel Nomad
-
5207
-
5156
3DMark Port Royal Graphics
-
14853
-
17063
The performance difference between the RTX 5080 laptop and the RTX 5090 laptop averages 8% to 15%, around the same gap as the previous generation laptop GPUs. However, despite not being the top-end mobile GPU, the 5080 laptop beats the RTX 4090 laptop in benchmark numbers.
Of course, benchmark numbers mean nothing if they cannot be translated to actual FPS numbers. So, we also checked the test results on various games and found that the difference between the average FPS numbers of the 5080 and 5090 laptop GPUs was around 5%. This gap is much smaller than the 12.82% average uplift in FPS numbers between the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 laptop GPUs. Still, the RTX 5080 laptop outperformed the RTX 4090 laptop in real-world testing, with the newer GPU delivering about 5% more frames per second versus the 4090 laptop and an almost 20% uplift versus the 4080 laptop.
Game Title
RTX 4080 Laptop
RTX 5080 Laptop
RTX 4090 Laptop
RTX 5090 Laptop
Dota 2 Reborn 1080p ultra best looking
165
186.1
176
194.7
Dota 2 Reborn 4K ultra best looking
151
176.8
168
180.2
Final Fantasy XV 1080p High Quality
159
191.7
173
192.6
Final Fantasy XV 4K High Quality
73
88.9
89
99
X-Plane 11.11 1080p high
124
123.7
131
129.8
X-Plane 11.11 4K high
105
101.8
112
102.4
Baldur’s Gate 3 1080p Ultra Preset
144
191.9
178
202
Baldur’s Gate 3 4K Ultra Preset
59
74.3
72
84.3
Cyberpunk 2077 2.2 Phantom Liberty 1080 High Preset (FSR off)
122
167.2
132
177.1
Monster Hunter Wilds 1080 ultra, RT: high, no upscaling
63.3
82.5
78
89
Monster Hunter Wilds 4K ultra, RT: high, no upscaling
34.4
42.7
42
48.5
Assassin’s Creed Shadows 1080p Ultra High
50
63
59
74
Average
104.14
124.22
117.5
131.13
The RTX 5080 seemingly offers the best value for money when it comes to the latest mobile GPUs. While it doesn’t have the raw horsepower of the RTX 5090 laptop, the slight difference in actual performance means you’re not missing out much by going with the sensible choice. On top of that, you’re probably saving hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars by going with the cheaper 50-series option.
But if you already have an RTX 4090 laptop GPU, it’s probably best to skip this generation. This is especially true as your device is probably under two years old, and you’ll only get a 5% to 10% improvement with a Blackwell graphics card.
