RTX 5080 laptop GPU beats RTX 4090 counterpart — delivers 10% less performance than RTX 5090

Nvidia’s RTX 50-series laptop GPUs have recently launched, and although the availability of devices with these graphics cards is spotty at best, official benchmarks are rolling out to show us how they perform compared to other cards. We’ve already seen multiple reviews for the RTX 5090 laptop GPU, like Tom’s Hardware’s look at the Razer Blade 16, but RTX 5080 laptops are still few and far between. However, Notebook Check got its hands on two Schenker Neo 16 test units, both equipped with a Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU and an RTX 5080 laptop GPU, and shared the graphics benchmark results for these units.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Benchmark Results Benchmark RTX 4080 Laptop RTX 5080 Laptop RTX 4090 Laptop RTX 5090 Laptop 3DMark Fire Strike Graphics 41431 56116 46191 60880 3DMark Time Spy Graphics 18441 22791 21251 25129 3DMark Steel Nomad - 5207 - 5156 3DMark Port Royal Graphics - 14853 - 17063

The performance difference between the RTX 5080 laptop and the RTX 5090 laptop averages 8% to 15%, around the same gap as the previous generation laptop GPUs. However, despite not being the top-end mobile GPU, the 5080 laptop beats the RTX 4090 laptop in benchmark numbers.

Of course, benchmark numbers mean nothing if they cannot be translated to actual FPS numbers. So, we also checked the test results on various games and found that the difference between the average FPS numbers of the 5080 and 5090 laptop GPUs was around 5%. This gap is much smaller than the 12.82% average uplift in FPS numbers between the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 laptop GPUs. Still, the RTX 5080 laptop outperformed the RTX 4090 laptop in real-world testing, with the newer GPU delivering about 5% more frames per second versus the 4090 laptop and an almost 20% uplift versus the 4080 laptop.

Swipe to scroll horizontally FPS Results Game Title RTX 4080 Laptop RTX 5080 Laptop RTX 4090 Laptop RTX 5090 Laptop Dota 2 Reborn 1080p ultra best looking 165 186.1 176 194.7 Dota 2 Reborn 4K ultra best looking 151 176.8 168 180.2 Final Fantasy XV 1080p High Quality 159 191.7 173 192.6 Final Fantasy XV 4K High Quality 73 88.9 89 99 X-Plane 11.11 1080p high 124 123.7 131 129.8 X-Plane 11.11 4K high 105 101.8 112 102.4 Baldur’s Gate 3 1080p Ultra Preset 144 191.9 178 202 Baldur’s Gate 3 4K Ultra Preset 59 74.3 72 84.3 Cyberpunk 2077 2.2 Phantom Liberty 1080 High Preset (FSR off) 122 167.2 132 177.1 Monster Hunter Wilds 1080 ultra, RT: high, no upscaling 63.3 82.5 78 89 Monster Hunter Wilds 4K ultra, RT: high, no upscaling 34.4 42.7 42 48.5 Assassin’s Creed Shadows 1080p Ultra High 50 63 59 74 Average 104.14 124.22 117.5 131.13

The RTX 5080 seemingly offers the best value for money when it comes to the latest mobile GPUs. While it doesn’t have the raw horsepower of the RTX 5090 laptop, the slight difference in actual performance means you’re not missing out much by going with the sensible choice. On top of that, you’re probably saving hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars by going with the cheaper 50-series option.

But if you already have an RTX 4090 laptop GPU, it’s probably best to skip this generation. This is especially true as your device is probably under two years old, and you’ll only get a 5% to 10% improvement with a Blackwell graphics card.