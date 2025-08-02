Take home a Core 5, RTX 4050 gaming laptop for $892 — the Asus TUF Gaming F16 laptop is great for budget gamers

Picking out a gaming laptop is never an easy task. There are numerous specifications to consider, and finding one that suits your exact needs can be a challenge—especially if you're on a tight budget. We've come across a good deal today; however, that seems to be a great place to start for gamers who want something more in the middle of the road. Over at Amazon, you can find an edition of the Asus TUF Gaming F16 gaming laptop for $892, instead of its usual price of $ 1,099.

According to data from CamelCamelCamel, this is one of its lowest prices to date. You can expect the powerful graphics support of a GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU alongside an Intel Core 5 210H processor. It's designed with portability in mind, but still sports a 16-inch screen, which is big enough for a full-sized keyboard with a keypad.

This gaming laptop features an Intel Core 5 210H processor, capable of reaching speeds as high as 4.8 GHz. It works with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, outputting video to a 16-inch IPS panel. You also receive 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 500GB internal SSD for storage.

This edition of the ASUS TUF Gaming F16 gaming laptop features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU. It outputs to a 16-inch IPS panel, which has a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. The resolution is your standard Full HD, measuring 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The processor is an Intel Core 5 210H, which has eight cores and 12 threads. The cores are divided into performance and efficiency cores, with the performance cores reaching a maximum frequency of 4.8 GHz when boosted. You get 16GB of DDR5 for memory and a 500GB internal SSD for storage.

