Save up to 41% on a new RTX 5080 gaming laptop, HP's Omen Max drops to under $1,500

Nvidia's latest 50-series graphics cards have only been around for 6 months, and it's been slightly less time for laptops with 50-series GPUs to slowly trickle out onto the market. But now, you can get many flavor combinations of laptop specs and Nvidia graphics for playing the very latest games and graphics-hungry applications. The onboarding price for adopting the new GPUs, especially the higher-end cards, has, from what I've seen, been over the $2000 mark, and usually by a considerable margin, depending on configuration.

Today's deal highlights an RTX 5080 laptop deal that makes use of the site's configuration tool, and a hefty 20% coupon code (LEVELUP20) to give us a great laptop spec and price. HP's Omen Max 16 with my chosen configuration is $1,695, saving $424 from the coupon code and $1,124 overall. If you go for less RAM, SSD capacity, and a lower-resolution screen, you can get the price down below $1,500.

The configuration I've picked consists of an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB) GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) screen with a max 240Hz refresh rate, 3 ms response time, 500 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB color gamut. I've not opted for the OLED screen, as in my opinion, the loss of battery life isn't worth the upgrade.

HP Omen Max 16 (RTX 5080): now $1,695 at HP (was $2,819)

The HP Omen Max 16 comes with a full-size gaming keyboard that has per-key RGB backlighting and NKRO anti-ghosting tech for gaming. Press multiple keys at once and suffer no consequences in-game from your commands not registering. Take a peek at our full review of the HP Omen Max 16 for more details on this laptop. We tested the top-spec version with the RTX 5090 and OLED screen, which will affect battery life more than the configuration that I've chosen.