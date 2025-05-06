Dell lists a hot deal with $400 off this RTX 5080 Alienware gaming PC

As one of the biggest PC builders in the US, Dell offers some great deals now and then as they put certain PC, laptop, and monitor models on short sales cycles. Having recently released the Alienware Area-51 machine with 50-series GPUs from Nvidia, the older Aurora models were left behind. Now we're seeing these slightly older case designs get an injection of more recent hardware to bring them up a level. There are some niggles, in that this machine uses some proprietary parts which can cause upgrade headaches in the future, but if that's not a concern for you, then this deal is spot on.

Save $400 on the Dell Alienware Aurora gaming PC (RTX 5080), going for $2,470 after the discount. The previously listed price was $2,870 for this machine. There are also ways to bring this sale price down even lower, with coupon offers and a 10% discount code when you register on the Dell website or sign up for emails. But these can sometimes be a little temperamental, so give them a try before you buy, and you could get this machine for as low as $2,223.

The upgraded components list for this Alienware Aurora gaming PC includes the powerful Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU with 16GB of superfast GDDR7 VRAM, an Intel Core Ultra 285 CPU with 24 cores, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage for your operating system and games. Keeping the CPU cool is a 240mm AIO liquid cooler, and handling power requirements is a beefy 1000W Platinum-rated power supply.

Alienware Aurora Desktop Gaming PC: now $2,470 at Dell (was $2,870)



Packed with the latest and greatest PC components for gaming, the Alienware Aurora will let you play your favorite games on the highest settings thanks to the inclusion of a powerful Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU, Intel Core Ultra 285 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Other features of this build include a 1000W Platinum-Rated PSU and a 240mm AIO liquid cooler for the CPU.

I would like to see Dell incorporate some of their more powerful gaming PC's with AMD's Ryzen X3D processors, such as the 9800X3D, but the Intel Core Ultra 285 is still a very capable CPU, and also functions very well in multi-threaded applications outside of gaming.

Don't forget to look at our Dell coupon codes for May 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Dell.