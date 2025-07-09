This Alienware X16 R2 gaming laptop just hit its lowest-ever price — save nearly $300 and score an Intel Ultra 7 with RTX 4070 in the Amazon Prime Day sale

The Alienware X16 R2 with super-fast gaming display, lots of storage space and memory, and the powerful RTX 4070 GPU, is 15% off this Prime Day. That $282 saving drops the price down to $1,597, the lowest price we've ever seen on this model, and brings high-end mobile gaming into a much more affordable range for anyone looking for a high-power upgrade. It's not the top spec model, but it still comes with all the bells and whistles and should play just about anything at high details and high frame rates.

Check out all the gaming laptop deals in Amazon's Prime Day Sale

Save $282 Alienware X16 R2: was $1,879 now $1,597 at Amazon The Alienware x16 R2 is a fantastic gaming laptop with great overall looks, impressive build quality, and solid gaming performance. It'll play any game at super high frame rates, and the 240Hz display will let you take full advantage, with buttery smooth visuals, and the battery life isn't bad either.

This deal model might not be the most high-end, but you can always upgrade the memory with higher capacity or faster modules, as well as expand the storage down the line. You can even replace the wireless card and battery if you need to, potentially offering a big extension on this laptop's long-term lifespan.

The deal for this Alienware laptop is a good one and brings the price down to more competitive levels. It's not the highest-spec configuration. That one includes an RTX 4080 and 185H CPU, but that one hasn't been discounted, so you'd be spending close to double just to get that configuration.

If you're looking for a more modern gaming laptop, consider checking out some of the other gaming laptop deals we've highlighted or our list of the top gaming laptops. Most of those are built around the newer Intel Core 200 or AMD Zen 5 CPUs, with RTX 5000-series graphics, though there are still a few excellent last-generation options.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. We cover the hottest deals in real-time at our Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live page. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.