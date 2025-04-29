This MSI Thin 15.6 gaming laptop with Nvidia's RTX 4060 laptop GPU is only $699 — an affordable gaming choice

Here we have a gaming laptop at a reasonable price, with components from previous generations, but still able to offer adequate performance for modern games on reasonable graphics settings. You're not going to be running Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K ultra settings, but you will be able to run anything at sensible settings on its 144Hz 1080p screen.

Available at Walmart, you can pick up this great gaming laptop deal on MSI's Thin 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop for just $699. This is a drop in price of $300 from its original list price of $999. Grabbing a gaming laptop for under $1000 is not bad, but for under $700, well, that's even better.

The MSI Thin 15 comes with an RTX 4060 mobile graphics card, an older GPU from Nvidia's previous 40-series generation of graphics processors, which is the bare minimum anyone should consider for a gaming laptop these days. The 16GB of DDR4 RAM is also fine for gaming and browsing purposes, but the only real negative of this laptop is the tiny 512GB SSD. Sure, the storage size is small, but luckily, the SSD is also the easiest thing to upgrade on a laptop usually, and you can pick up 1TB SSDs pretty cheap.

MSI Thin 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop (RTX 4060): now $699 at Walmart (was $119)

This laptop sports a 15.6" screen with a 1920x1080p resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the computer and its gaming performance is Nvidia's RTX 4060 laptop GPU and Intel Core i5-13420H CPU. This laptop is a good choice for gaming on a limited budget.

Inside the MSI Thin gaming laptop is the aforementioned 8GB RTX 4060 mobile GPU, an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU (8-core CPU made up of 4x P-cores, 4x E-cores, and 12 threads), 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 512GB NVMe SSD for OS and games storage.