This fantastic early Memorial Day deal sees the RTX 4060-powered MSI Thin drop to only $649 — one of the lowest prices I've ever seen for a laptop of this caliber

It's building up to Memorial Day on the 26th May, 2025, and here we have a gaming laptop deal at an exceptional price for the performance it can offer. It's comprised of components from previous generations, but should still offer more than adequate performance in modern games.

Available at Walmart, you can pick up this great gaming laptop deal on MSI's Thin 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop for just $649. This is a drop in price of $350 from its original list price of $999. Grabbing a gaming laptop for under $1000 is not bad, but for under $650, that's a no-brainer. This is probably the best early deal I've seen in the sales so far.

The MSI Thin 15 comes with an Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop graphics card, an older GPU from Nvidia's previous 40-series generation of graphics processors, which is the bare minimum anyone should consider for a gaming laptop in 2025. The laptop also sports 16GB of DDR4 RAM with support for more. !6GB is again the bare minimum that you would want in a gaming laptop. For your operating system and games library, there is a small 512GB SSD.

MSI Thin 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop (RTX 4060): now $649 at Walmart (was $999)

This laptop sports a 15.6" screen with a 1920x1080p resolution and a fast 144Hz refresh rate. Nvidia's RTX 4060 laptop GPU and Intel Core i5-13420H CPU power the computer and its gaming performance. This laptop is a good choice for gaming on a limited budget.

Inside the MSI Thin's gaming laptop chassis is an 8GB RTX 4060 mobile GPU, an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU (8-core CPU made up of 4x P-cores, 4x E-cores, and 12 threads), 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 512GB NVMe SSD for OS and games storage. The storage size is a little on the small side, so you will most likely want to replace this in the near future.