The Aero X16 gaming laptop has the Nvidia RTX 5060 and latest AMD hardware plus a lenient price point — Gigabyte's laptop is on sale for just $1049
Slimline yet powerful, this modern gaming laptop is a steal at this price.
Whether it's for work or play, a laptop can be very handy when you have to travel, set up in a small space, or fancy a change from sitting at a desktop. You can even pop out for a coffee and do some tasks. For myself, a gaming laptop doesn't have to have the most powerful components in the world stuffed inside of it; I have my desktop PC for the heavy lifting, but I do want enough oomph to be able to crank up the graphics a little and have a pleasant gaming experience.
Using an AMD processor and Nvidia graphics, this laptop deal from Best Buy lets you get your hands on a pokey gaming machine for just a snip over $1000. Gigabyte's Aero X16 is currently just $1049.99, a saving of $450 from its original $1499.99 list price, and it seems exceptionally well-priced for a machine with a large screen and also the latest 50-series graphics.
Inside the Gigabyte Aero X16 in this deal are the following components: An Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, AMD's Ryzen AI 7 350 (8-core, 16-thread) processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage. The large 16-inch screen has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, with a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming.
(Model: 1VH93USC64AH)
The Gigabyte Aero X16 looks to be a well-rounded laptop from Gigabyte with plenty of gaming prowess and solid hardware choices for performance and budget. The Aero X16 has plenty of connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E, HDMI 2.1, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and multiple Type-C ports that include DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-PD 3.0 charging.
There's even some gamified flair with customizable RGB backlighting on the keyboard, which not only makes the keys easier to find in a darkened room, but also adds the gaming aesthetic to what is otherwise a fairly unassuming slate-gray laptop with a relatively thin chassis.
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.