The cheapest RTX 5060 laptop is just $999 right now at Best Buy — Get $300 off Lenovo's LOQ 15.6" gaming laptop with a Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and an RTX 5060

Gaming laptops might be the odd one out when it comes to diminishing returns in PC hardware. The more you spend, the proportioanlly better thing you get; after all, there are just so many aspects of a portable device that can be improved little by little. But what if you could get a solid package without spending much? We've hunted down deal exactly like that: Lenovo's LOQ 15.6" gaming laptop for just $999 on Best Buy — a generous $300 off its list price, making it the cheapest RTX 5060 laptop we've ever seen.

The LOQ lineup has been a long-standing pillar in the laptop community, trusted for its budget offerings, and this model is no different. It's the latest release from Lenovo featuring the RTX 5060 with a 100W TGP which offers commendable 1080p performance, but also the best battery life seen in a LOQ machine. It's paired with a Core i7-13650HX 14-core processor that should be able to breeze through any task, coupled with the 16GB DDR5 memory that is expandable with one extra SO-DIMM slot. There's 512GB of storage onboard, but, once again, you can expand that with another M.2 slot.

The 15.6-inch screen has a 1080p resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and decent response times. You get G-Sync support on that screen, which is rare in this price bracket, along with Nvidia Advanced Optimus (MUX switch). Up top, there's a 1440p webcam that nicely compliments the solid combination of keyboard, trackpad, and speakers. This LOQ is not too thick either, so it's fairly portable, but despite that it has a great cooling system with fans that stay quiet under load. Not to mention, the plastic build does not feel cheap, especially with its relatively-sober design.

