Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop is $300 off at Best Buy — RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB RAM, and 240Hz OLED screen can be yours for $1,600

Gaming laptops may not offer all of the power of a desktop, but the systems coming out today are far more capable and efficient than they used to be, all the while packing some beautiful displays that would otherwise be considered an extravagant purchase for a setup. We've spotted a great deal on such a laptop — Acer's Predator Helios Neo 16S AI on sale at Best Buy for just $1,599, marking $300 off its list price. It's the cheapest we've ever seen this laptop.

Not only is this Acer's lowest pricing ever for the Helios Neo 16, it's tied with another MSI model for the cheapest RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop on the market. But Acer's offering is significantly better. You get a faster Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, packing 24 cores at up to 5.4 GHz. Pair that with 32 GB of DDR5 memory and you'll fly through any productivity task. When it comes time to game, the 115W RTX 5070 Ti is at the ready..

The Helios offers a 16-inch OLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a blazing-fast 240 Hz refresh rate. It's a 16:10 screen, which means you get a little extra vertical space.

When it comes to the basics, the Helios 16S AI is a well-reviewed model, and while we haven't taken a look at this unit, older generations we have tried tested fairly well. The system has a diverse port selection with 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x SD Card reader, and an Ethernet jack, along with several high-speed USB Type-A and Type-C ports, which should leave plenty of room for peripherals.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.