Get an RTX 4060-powered gaming laptop for just $649 — the amazingly priced Asus TUF A15 is $250 off

November's sales train is beginning to pick up speed ahead of Black Friday, dropping on us like a ton of cheap televisions, but picking through the plethora of early deals is a daunting task, made easier by stand-out bargains such as this Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop which has a great component selection for a ridiculousy low price - compared to what's currently on off on the gaming laptop market.

Asus TUF A15 Gaming Laptop: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Staples

You can take home this version of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop for $649, one of its lowest prices since launch. It comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and an 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, operating at a maximum TDP of 140W. You also get 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB internal SSD for storage.

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 uses a 250-nit 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. This is a good resolution for making the most of the RTX 4060 GPU with high settings for a sharp image and graphical fidelity. There's a 720p HD webcam and wireless connectivity via WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Plenty of peripheral ports, including HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and USB-A line the edges of this little laptop for connecting your favorite devices and extra screens.

