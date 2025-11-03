Get an RTX 4060-powered gaming laptop for just $649 — the amazingly priced Asus TUF A15 is $250 off

November's sales train is beginning to pick up speed ahead of Black Friday, dropping on us like a ton of cheap televisions, but picking through the plethora of early deals is a daunting task, made easier by stand-out bargains such as this Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop which has a great component selection for a ridiculousy low price - compared to what's currently on off on the gaming laptop market.

Not everyone has the room for a large desktop gaming setup in their home. Setups with multiple monitors and large desks can take up an entire room, so if you're looking for something much smaller and more portable than a desktop PC, a gaming laptop is the answer. Available at Staples, this laptop deal features the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop on sale for just $649.99. This is an excellent price for an RTX 4060 gaming laptop, and it is $250 lower than its usual $899.99 list price.

Inside the Asus TUF A15 is an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor with six cores and 12 threads, built on the Zen 3 architecture, with a base clock of 3.3 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.55 GHz. Powering the graphics is an 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU with a 140W TDP. This is the full-power laptop GPU version, offering great 1080p gaming performance. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a small, but upgradable, 512GB SSD for storage. This laptop is upgradable, which is excellent for a little more power and system-lifetime longevity as applications become more resource-heavy.

RTX 4060 Save 28% ($250) Asus TUF A15 Gaming Laptop: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Staples You can take home this version of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop for $649, one of its lowest prices since launch. It comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and an 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, operating at a maximum TDP of 140W. You also get 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB internal SSD for storage.

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 uses a 250-nit 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. This is a good resolution for making the most of the RTX 4060 GPU with high settings for a sharp image and graphical fidelity. There's a 720p HD webcam and wireless connectivity via WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Plenty of peripheral ports, including HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and USB-A line the edges of this little laptop for connecting your favorite devices and extra screens.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.