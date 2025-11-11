Pay just $1299 for the MSI Vector 16 with RTX 5070 Ti graphics and 240Hz QHD screen in this early Black Friday deal — superb specs for such a well-priced gaming laptop

Deals
By published

Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Tech Deals Cover
(Image credit: Future)

With the number of early Black Friday deals that are popping up consistently before the official start of the sales extravaganza, I'm actually wondering what products are going to be the main attraction for discounts when Black Friday actually hits. But until then, we have an amazing deal today on a high-specification gaming laptop at an excellent price point. The MSI Vector is just $1299 at Walmart right now, a superb choice for a gaming laptop without breaking the bank.

MSI Vector 16 Gaming Laptop (RTX 5070 Ti)
Save 35% ($700)
MSI Vector 16 Gaming Laptop (RTX 5070 Ti): was $1,999 now $1,299 at Walmart

The MSI Vector 16 (model: Vector A16 HX A8WHG-004US) has a 16-inch 240Hz QHD screen, powered by an RTX 5070 Ti GPU, 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Impressive hardware specs for such a low price.

View Deal

As well as the great hardware inside, the MSI Vector 16 comes with WiFi 7 and the latest Bluetooth 5.4 network connectivity, and for connecting to multiple displays, you can choose between HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, and USB Type-C. To house such powerful components, the Vector 16 also uses a hefty cooling solution consisting of 2 fans and 7 heat pipes to dissipate the heat. The high-res IPS panel also provdes 100% DCI-P3 for great color accuracy.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best early Black Friday PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.