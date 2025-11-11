Pay just $1299 for the MSI Vector 16 with RTX 5070 Ti graphics and 240Hz QHD screen in this early Black Friday deal — superb specs for such a well-priced gaming laptop

With the number of early Black Friday deals that are popping up consistently before the official start of the sales extravaganza, I'm actually wondering what products are going to be the main attraction for discounts when Black Friday actually hits. But until then, we have an amazing deal today on a high-specification gaming laptop at an excellent price point. The MSI Vector is just $1299 at Walmart right now, a superb choice for a gaming laptop without breaking the bank.

Walmart has listed the 16-inch MSI Vector 16 at $1299 in this early sale. This shaves a hefty $700.99 off the original $1999.99 list price. We've definitely been seeing gaming laptops with RTX 50-series graphics start to lower their prices drastically, but I've personally not seen many gaming laptops with RTX 5070 Ti cards drop this low, especially with QHD resolution screens with such high refresh rates.

The MSI Vector 16 (model: Vector A16 HX A8WHG-004US) not only has a large 16-inch IPS screen with thin bezels, but also a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor with 16-cores and 32-threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.3GHz. This CPU, along with the 12GB Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti (175W) mobile graphics card, makes for a powerful laptop gaming machine. The other main hardware specifications to consider are 16GB of DDR5 RAM (upgradable to 64GB) and a 1TB SSD.

As well as the great hardware inside, the MSI Vector 16 comes with WiFi 7 and the latest Bluetooth 5.4 network connectivity, and for connecting to multiple displays, you can choose between HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, and USB Type-C. To house such powerful components, the Vector 16 also uses a hefty cooling solution consisting of 2 fans and 7 heat pipes to dissipate the heat. The high-res IPS panel also provdes 100% DCI-P3 for great color accuracy.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best early Black Friday PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.