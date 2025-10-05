Save over $1,200 on a RTX 4060 gaming laptop during Prime Day — pay less than half the normal price for the MSI Raider GE68HX

If you look at the latest range of gaming laptops, you will notice that they still command a premium. So, going for a previous generation model can save you a good amount of money. One such option is the MSI Raider GE68HX from last year, which originally retailed at around $2,300. However, Newegg is offering a special discount which brings the price down to $1,079 which is a massive discount of over 50%.

This particular variant features Intel’s 14th-gen Core i7-14700HX, a powerful mobile processor that has a total of 20-cores including 8 performance cores, 12 efficiency cores, and 28 threads. For graphics, the laptop features Nvidia’s RTX 4060 with 8GB of VRAM which may not sound luxuriant, but it should be good enough for 1080p gaming at high settings as well as 1440p gaming at medium to high settings.

Save 54% ($1,245) MSI Raider GE68HX: was $2,323 now $1,078 at Newegg Massive discount The MSI Raider GE68HX is a premium gaming laptop featuring Intel's Core i7-14700HX along with 16GB of DDR5 memory, an RTX 4060 laptop GPU, dual SSD drives and an impressive 16-inch QHD+ 240 Hz display.

The laptop comes with 16GB of DDR5-5600 system memory in dual-channel configuration, that can be upgraded down the line. There’s plenty of onboard storage for your game library, including a 512GB PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD as well as a secondary 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD.

The 16-inch IPS display comes with a QHD+ 2560x1600 resolution and an impressive refresh rate of 240 Hz, along with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The keyboard has been designed in collaboration with SteelSeries which offers per-key RGB with Anti-Ghost key (99 Key) capability. Additionally, the laptop features an RGB matrix light bar at the front that adds to the gamer aesthetics.

Other important features include support for Wi-Fi 7 as well as 2.5G Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.4, an SD card reader, and all essential I/O including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, as well as a Thunderbolt 4 port.

As always with deep discounts like this, it’s best to act fast since the offer won’t last long.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.