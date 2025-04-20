Pick up this MSI Creator A16 AI+ RTX 4060 laptop for just $1,499 at Amazon

When shopping around for a new laptop, there are many specs to take into consideration. It's not enough to have the beefiest GPU and processor, you need quality output from the display to complement its capabilities. That's where offers like this one from Amazon on the MSI Creator A16 AI+ RTX 4060 laptop come in. Not only does it come with a powerful CPU, it has a quality QHD+ 100% DCI-P3 IPS screen that makes it stand out as a stellar option—especially at this price.

We know what it's like to wade through the options available on the market. That's why we took the time to compile a list of some of the best gaming laptops to help our readers make sense of the strengths and weaknesses of all the hardware you'll come across when shopping for a new laptop. That said, this laptop isn't made specifically for gaming but you can still use our list to get an idea of what's leading the industry spec-wise.

MSI Creator A16 AI+ RTX 4060 laptop: now $1499 at Amazon (was $1899)

This laptop features an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It comes with 32GB of LPDDR5x-7500 and a 1TB internal SSD for storage. It outputs to a 16-inch QHD IPS screen with a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz.

Under the hood, powering your creativity is an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor. This CPU is capable of reaching speeds as high as 5.0 GHz. For accelerated video beyond the realms of the iGPU, it relies on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU featuring 8GB of GDDR6. It outputs to a 16-inch QHD+ IPS display, which has a refresh rate that caps out at 240 Hz. The keyboard is RGB backlit and can be customized on a per-key basis.

For memory, you get 32GB of LPDDR5x-7500 and a 1TB internal SSD for storage. There are multiple USB options, including two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port. It has two 2W speakers built in, along with three 2W woofers for a little extra boost. The purchase is supported by Amazon's 30-day return policy and a 1-year manufacturer's warranty from MSI.