At only $649, this RTX 4060-powered Asus TUF A15 is the best value gaming laptop out there

I know I've covered a deal on this gaming laptop previously, but now it's dropped a further $20 in price, and is still one of the best bang-for-buck choices for a gaming laptop. Not only can the Asus TUF Gaming A15 hold its own as a gaming machine, but it can also excel in a variety of productivity tasks, making it suitable for school/college work, and can even be used to play a few games during downtime.

You can find this superb laptop deal at Staples, where the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop is on sale for just $649. This is the best price I can find for a gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 GPU and these specifications. The full list price for this laptop is $899.99, with a $250 discount bringing it down to just $649.99. If you are looking for a gaming laptop and have budget constraints, you should definitely consider this machine.

Inside the Asus TUF A15 is an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor with six cores and 12 threads, built on the Zen 3 architecture, with a base clock of 3.3 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.55 GHz. Powering the graphics is an 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU with a 140W TDP. This is the full-power laptop GPU version, offering great 1080p gaming performance. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a small, but upgradable, 512GB SSD for storage.

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 has a 250-nit 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. This may not be the brightest screen or the highest resolution, but it is a good resolution for making the most of the RTX 4060 GPU. You will be able to use higher settings for sharp images and graphical fidelity in games and still keep buttery smooth frame rates.

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 certainly isn't a desktop replacement for a gaming setup, but it does offer the convenience of being transportable and also taking up a lot less space, if, for example, you're looking to take a computer to college or have limited room. It's also using last-generation tech, as the RTX 4060 has now been replaced by 50-series options in newer laptops, with a premium price attached, of course.

There is plenty of connectivity, including HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and USB-A ports located on the laptop. You can easily hook the computer up to a TV or larger monitor for multiple displays.

