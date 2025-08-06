At only $649, this RTX 4060-powered Asus TUF A15 is the best value gaming laptop out there

Gaming prowess at an excellent price

Tech Deals cover featuring an Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop.
(Image credit: Future)

I know I've covered a deal on this gaming laptop previously, but now it's dropped a further $20 in price, and is still one of the best bang-for-buck choices for a gaming laptop. Not only can the Asus TUF Gaming A15 hold its own as a gaming machine, but it can also excel in a variety of productivity tasks, making it suitable for school/college work, and can even be used to play a few games during downtime.

You can find this superb laptop deal at Staples, where the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop is on sale for just $649. This is the best price I can find for a gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 GPU and these specifications. The full list price for this laptop is $899.99, with a $250 discount bringing it down to just $649.99. If you are looking for a gaming laptop and have budget constraints, you should definitely consider this machine.

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and an 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, operating at a maximum TDP of 140W. You also get 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB internal SSD for storage.

