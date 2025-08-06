Hardware hacker tries to run NVMe SSD on the Switch 2 but fails — adapter doesn't light up NVMe SSD controller but could work in the future with microSD Express emulation

The open-source community is trying new methods to expand the Switch 2's storage, without resorting to ultra-expensive MicroSD Express cards

Better Gaming&#039;s Switch 2 M.2 SSD test
(Image credit: YouTube - Better Gaming)

MicroSD Express cards are incredibly expensive right now, which has incentivized DIYers to look for alternative methods to improve the Switch 2's storage capacity. Better Gaming on YouTube, tested one such alternative, an open-source MicroSD Express adapter tailor-made for the Switch 2 that supports full-blown M.2 NVMe 2230 SSDs. However, initial testing proved to be unsuccessful.

We have already reported on the open-source adapter Better Gaming is using. Known as the SDEX2M2 project, the adapter takes advantage of MicroSD Express' PCIe roots and integrated NVMe functionality to provide the necessary support to run NVMe M.2 SSDs. Specifically, MicroSD Express takes advantage of the SD Express 7.1 standard, which at its core takes advantage of a PCIe Gen 3x1 interface that supports the NVMe protocol.

