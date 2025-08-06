Hardware hacker tries to run NVMe SSD on the Switch 2 but fails — adapter doesn't light up NVMe SSD controller but could work in the future with microSD Express emulation

MicroSD Express cards are incredibly expensive right now, which has incentivized DIYers to look for alternative methods to improve the Switch 2's storage capacity. Better Gaming on YouTube, tested one such alternative, an open-source MicroSD Express adapter tailor-made for the Switch 2 that supports full-blown M.2 NVMe 2230 SSDs. However, initial testing proved to be unsuccessful.

We have already reported on the open-source adapter Better Gaming is using. Known as the SDEX2M2 project, the adapter takes advantage of MicroSD Express' PCIe roots and integrated NVMe functionality to provide the necessary support to run NVMe M.2 SSDs. Specifically, MicroSD Express takes advantage of the SD Express 7.1 standard, which at its core takes advantage of a PCIe Gen 3x1 interface that supports the NVMe protocol.

Let’s Run an SSD on the Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Better Gaming was able to take the blueprints for the SDEX2M2 project and make multiple duplicate PCBs through a third party. After receiving the PCBs, he soldered on all the necessary components to get the board up and running, featuring an M.2 connector and an R1 resistor.

Four soldering attempts and four PCBs later, the YouTuber had a working adapter and tested it with a Corsair MP600 Mini NVMe SSD on their Switch 2. From a physical perspective, the hardware worked perfectly, the adapter slid into the handheld console without issue, and the Switch 2 was able to detect the adapter.

However, that's where the problems began. The YouTuber immediately encountered an error code "2016-0641" in a prompt stating that the Switch 2 could not access the microSD card.

Upon further investigation, Better Gaming discovered passive adapters do not provide all the communication necessary for the Switch 2 to control M.2 NVMe SSDs. MicroSD Express cards have their own built-in controller, and devices such as the Switch 2 are expecting to communicate with that controller when a MicroSD Express card (or adapter) is plugged in. Technically, NVMe SSDs have their own controllers, but obviously, these controllers are not designed around the SD Express 7.1 standard, which MicroSD Express uses.

The developers behind the SDEX2M2 project have already discovered this flaw and are allegedly working on an updated design with an integrated FPGA that will emulate a MicroSD Express controller.

If the FPGA add-on works, gamers will have a proper alternative to MicroSD Express cards to expand the Switch 2's relatively limited 256GB of internal storage (even if the adapter is bulky and clumsy to use while gaming in handheld mode). MicroSD Express cards cost around 20 to 25 cents per GB, right now, which ends up pricing 256GB MicroSD Express cards well above $50. By contrast, 1TB NVMe SSDs, such as the Corsair MP600 Mini, can be found for as little as $89.99.

