RTX 5090 blower GPU sells for $5,999 at U.S. retailer — dual-slot design converts Blackwell gaming flagship into an AI workhorse

The GeForce RTX 5090, one of the best graphics cards for gamers, is also a desirable option for AI applications. Graphics card manufacturer AFOX (via VideoCardz) has launched the GeForce RTX 5090 32GB Professional, which is currently selling for $5,999 at a U.S. retailer.

AFOX is well-versed in producing blower-style graphics cards. The vendor has been manufacturing them since the era of the GTX 10-series (codenamed Pascal) and continued through the hard-knock times of the GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere), during which Nvidia reportedly discouraged partners from releasing RTX 3090 blower-type graphics cards. AFOX has been around since 2008; however, it doesn't appear to be an official Nvidia AIB partner, so perhaps that's why the vendor is exempt from Team Green's rules.

We are currently uncertain regarding Nvidia's position on GeForce RTX 5090 blower-type graphics cards. Since no official models have been announced from Nvidia's partners, we suspect that the chipmaker has not reconsidered its stance on this matter. Nonetheless, overseas Chinese factories have been transplanting GeForce RTX 5090 silicon and memory chips into blower-style enclosures ready for AI servers.

The GeForce RTX 5090 32GB Professional from AFOX features a blower-style cooler and a dual-slot design, making it ideal for multi-GPU configurations. This is the perfect form factor for users who want to use up to four of these graphics cards on a HEDT or workstation-grade motherboard.

The graphics card operates with a 2,017 MHz base clock and 2,407 MHz boost clock; therefore, it performs exactly like a GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition. It still utilizes the 16-pin (12VHPWR) power connector. Still, instead of being positioned in the middle of the shroud, AFOX relocated it to the rear, similar to how you would find the connector on a professional graphics card.

To say the GeForce RTX 5090 32GB Professional (AF5090-32GD7H4-6344) costs an arm and a leg is an understatement. HydraCluster Tech, currently the only store that sells the graphics card, has it listed for $5,999, allegedly marked down from the regular price of $6,500. Even in our current sad reality, where MSRP has become a distant memory, you can still acquire two GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards and have leftover funds for a complete build, all for the price of the GeForce RTX 5090 32GB Professional.

With the GeForce RTX 5090 32GB Professional, you can say that it's from an established brand, as opposed to getting one from a clandestine factory in China. Then again, AFOX's factory is most likely situated in China, too, so the point of origin is any different. But there is the aspect of the warranty, which you get from AFOX. But we haven't purchased any GeForce RTX 5090 blower graphics cards from China lately, so who is to say that the Chinese factories aren't offering similar guarantees?

