The best Prime Day deals on productivity laptops include great Windows PCs and Macs
These laptop deals will help you get to work.
If you're looking for a new laptop for work, school, or your business, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to shop. There is a mix of Windows and Mac laptops (some of the best ultrabooks) on sale just in time for school, early holiday shopping, or just because you want to upgrade.
The best laptops prioritize battery life and performance. But beyond that, there are several form factors, from standard clamshells to convertible 2-in-1s and detachable tablets and keyboards.
Here are some of the best deals we've found so far this Prime Day:
This Surface Laptop is powered by a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chip, along with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. It's one of the original Copilot+ PCs.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is a convertible laptop with premium specs, including an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, a 2880 x 1800 touchscreen, an included stylus, and a 1TB SSD.
This 13-inch MacBook Air uses Apple's latest chip, M4, without a fan for silent operation. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and is available in the new "sky blue" color.
Price Check: $849 at Best Buy
If you prefer a larger display, the 15-inch Air has a 15.3 screen along with a more powerful speaker system. Otherwise, though, this is largely the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air.
Price Check: $1,049 at Best Buy
Apple's 2020 laptop is still kicking with the M1 processor, which is still a strong chip for a budget. With 8GB of RAM, you won't get AI features, however.
We're happy to see that most of these deals have 16GB of RAM (with the exception of the MacBook Air from 2020). These days, that's the ground floor for a modern computer. If you go shopping for other laptops, at least keep that one spec in mind.
Several of these laptops are being pushed as AI machines — Copilot+ PCs on Windows or Apple Intelligence on Macs — but as of this writing, that's not a primary concern for most people, so don't worry too much about the marketing.
Long battery life, a clear display, a comfortable keyboard, and strong performance are key. Make sure the laptop you want has enough ports for all of your accessories, too.
