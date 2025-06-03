Compact Thunderbolt 5 and OCuLink eGPU flaunts RTX 4090 Laptop GPU

If your device doesn't have discrete graphics, eGPUs are an excellent option for enhancing graphical performance. The FNGT5 Pro (via CNU) from Chinese mini-PC maker FEVM is worth considering; it’s an eGPU with Thunderbolt 5 and OCuLink support, offering graphics options up to a GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop graphics card.

Measuring 5.59 x 3.94 x 2.36 inches (142 x 100 x 60 mm), the FNGT5 Pro is compact but not pocket-sized. Its volume is just 0.86 liters, making it very portable and easy to carry in your luggage. The design looks attractive overall and features multiple air vents on every side of the device. The single 9215/9015 cooling fan provides active heat dissipation and is replaceable in case you want to use a different one.

FEVM has opted for Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 40-series (codenamed Ada Lovelace) Laptop graphics cards for the FNGT5 Pro, likely considering cost and availability. You can choose from three graphics options: the top-tier GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop, the GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop, or the basic GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop. Unfortunately, there is no middle option as FEVM does not provide the GeForce RTX 4070 as a choice.

FEVM FNGT5 Pro Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Configuration Pricing CUDA Cores Memory GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop $1,374 9,728 16GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop $1,040 7,424 12GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop $555 3,072 8GB GDDR6

Unlike other eGPUs with either Thunderbolt or OCuLink support, the FNGT5 Pro synthesizes features from both worlds. By utilizing Intel's JHL9480 (codenamed Barlow Ridge) controller, the FNGT5 Pro provides Thunderbolt 5 connectivity alongside the traditional OCuLink (PCIe 4.0 x4) interface.

The FNGT5 Pro is in no way short of connectivity. The device offers two Thunderbolt 5 ports (one upstream with 100W PD power output and one downstream with 30W PD power output), one USB Type-A 10 Gbps port, and one OCuLink port. Display outputs include one DisplayPort 1.4a output and one HDMI 2.1 port. FEVM didn't integrate a power supply into FNGT5 Pro, so it still relies on a 20V DC power adapter. However, you shouldn't need it if you use the Thunderbolt 5 connection since the upstream port supports 100W.

The FNGT5 Pro is not an inexpensive device. The base configuration featuring the GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop goes for $555. In contrast, the more powerful GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop alternative will cost $1,040. Should you desire the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop, be prepared to invest approximately $1,374, which is comparable to buying a GeForce RTX 5080.

FEVM products are seldom found outside the Chinese market. Occasionally, they become accessible on e-commerce sites like AliExpress. The FNGT5 Pro can currently be purchased on JD.com, indicating that it might soon be available on AliExpress as well.

