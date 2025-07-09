Microsoft's Surface Laptop and other Snapdragon notebooks see discounts for Prime Day — up to 36% off four Arm-based laptops with superb battery life

With the Snapdragon X series of processors, Qualcomm has made its biggest leap yet into the Windows PC ecosystem. Windows on ARM is now available on more laptops than ever before, and for Amazon Prime Day and other competing sales events, many of these laptops are on sale.

All of the Snapdragon laptops are Copilot+ PCs, featuring Windows 11's local AI features. But what they're really best for is long battery life due to the efficient ARM architecture.



Microsoft's Surface Laptop and Surface Pro are among the best-known of these Copilot+ devices with Snapdragon chips, but there are options from many companies, including Dell, Lenovo, and Acer. Here are some of the best deals we've found so far:

Save 36% Microsoft Surface Pro (13-inch): was $1,399.99 now $899.99 at Amazon The Surface Pro with an OLED display and Snapdragon X Elite, along with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is at a good price, but you'll still have to buy a mouse and keyboard.

There are still some drawbacks to Snapdragon laptops. They can't run most games and some applications that are designed specifically for x86 processors (sorry, fans of Windows Fax and Scan). Some apps also run through emulation, which can be slower than native performance.



More and more applications have gone Arm-native, though, including browsers like Edge, Firefox, and Chrome; streaming apps like Disney+ and Netflix; work apps like Slack and Zoom; and photo and video editing software like GIMP, Photoshop, DaVinci Resolve, and Capcut. If your needs aren't extraordinary, you're likely able to get by.

