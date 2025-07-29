Mini PCs
Tom's Hardware is an industry leader in mini PC testing, reviews, and analysis. Here you can find all the details about the latest mini PCs, including news and reviews covering the entire gamut of modern systems featuring processors from AMD, Intel, Qualcomm, and Apple.
‘World’s smallest Intel Core Ultra-powered Mini PC’ crown claimed by fanless Aaeon PICO-MTU4-SEMI
By Mark Tyson published
The tiny new Aaeon PICO-MTU4-SEMI is claimed to be the “world’s smallest Intel Core Ultra-powered Mini PC.”
Mini-PC production line video shows a combination of machine automation and human efforts to make PCs
By Mark Tyson published
A new video shows the careful and intricate business of manufacturing and preparing a mini PC for retail.
Mini PC 'violently' smashed with a sledgehammer, dragged behind a motorbike, and spun in a washing machine
By Mark Tyson published
Geekom has shared a video which shows its latest IT15 Mini-PC being subjected to unnatural levels of violence.
Custom PC company stuffs a NUC inside a GPU
By Zhiye Liu published
CherryTree Inc. has revealed the GeeFarce 5027 POS, a NUC stuffed into a damaged Gigabyte GeForce RTX 20-series graphics card.
Would you buy this? $44 PC promises "powerful performance" and "striking visuals"
By Avram Piltch published
The Wo-We Mini PC is amazingly cheap, but there are some trade-offs.
Zotac is readying AMD Strix Halo powered mini-PCs for Computex
By Hassam Nasir published
Zotac is bringing AMD's game-changing Strix Halo APUs to its mini-PC stack with the Magnus EA, set for reveal at Computex.
The tiny-but-mighty Geekom A8 mini PC can tackle big workloads – and it’s up to 22% off right now
By Tom's Staff published
Preferred Partner A tidy price drop makes the Geekom A8 Mini PC an easy pick for anyone after serious performance in a compact package.
Apple Mac Mini M4 edition is only $499 at Amazon — its lowest price yet
By Ash Hill published
Right now at Amazon, you can find the Apple Mac Mini M4 desktop available for $499, its lowest price to date.
Asus' mini supercomputer taps Nvidia Grace Blackwell chip for 1,000 AI TOPS
By Zhiye Liu published
Asus announces the Ascent GX10, which leverages Nvidia's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip.
