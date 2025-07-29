Mini PCs

Tom's Hardware is an industry leader in mini PC testing, reviews, and analysis. Here you can find all the details about the latest mini PCs, including news and reviews covering the entire gamut of modern systems featuring processors from AMD, Intel, Qualcomm, and Apple.

Latest about Mini PCs

The fanless Aaeon PICO-MTU4-SEMI

‘World’s smallest Intel Core Ultra-powered Mini PC’ crown claimed by fanless Aaeon PICO-MTU4-SEMI

By Mark Tyson published

The tiny new Aaeon PICO-MTU4-SEMI is claimed to be the “world’s smallest Intel Core Ultra-powered Mini PC.”

Mini PCs
Making a mini PC

Mini-PC production line video shows a combination of machine automation and human efforts to make PCs

By Mark Tyson published

A new video shows the careful and intricate business of manufacturing and preparing a mini PC for retail.

Mini PCs
Geekom IT15 torture test

Mini PC 'violently' smashed with a sledgehammer, dragged behind a motorbike, and spun in a washing machine

By Mark Tyson published

Geekom has shared a video which shows its latest IT15 Mini-PC being subjected to unnatural levels of violence.

Mini PCs
CherryTree GeeFarce 5027 POS

Custom PC company stuffs a NUC inside a GPU

By Zhiye Liu published

CherryTree Inc. has revealed the GeeFarce 5027 POS, a NUC stuffed into a damaged Gigabyte GeForce RTX 20-series graphics card.

Mini PCs

Would you buy this? $44 PC promises "powerful performance" and "striking visuals"

By Avram Piltch published

The Wo-We Mini PC is amazingly cheap, but there are some trade-offs.

Mini PCs
Zotac Mini PCs AMD Strix Halo

Zotac is readying AMD Strix Halo powered mini-PCs for Computex

By Hassam Nasir published

Zotac is bringing AMD's game-changing Strix Halo APUs to its mini-PC stack with the Magnus EA, set for reveal at Computex.

Mini PCs
A composite image showing th Geekom A7 mini PC sitting flat and on its side against a black and orange background.

The tiny-but-mighty Geekom A8 mini PC can tackle big workloads – and it’s up to 22% off right now

By Tom's Staff published

Preferred Partner A tidy price drop makes the Geekom A8 Mini PC an easy pick for anyone after serious performance in a compact package.

Preferred Partner
Mac Mini

Apple Mac Mini M4 edition is only $499 at Amazon — its lowest price yet

By Ash Hill published

Right now at Amazon, you can find the Apple Mac Mini M4 desktop available for $499, its lowest price to date.

Mini PCs
Ascent GX10

Asus' mini supercomputer taps Nvidia Grace Blackwell chip for 1,000 AI TOPS

By Zhiye Liu published

Asus announces the Ascent GX10, which leverages Nvidia's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip.

Mini PCs
GMKTec EVO-X2 mini PC revealed

AMD's beastly Ryzen AI Max+ 395 comes to a new GMKTec mini-PC, and AMD's Lisa Su appears to approve

By Mark Tyson published

China's GMKTec has announced the EVO-X2 mini PC with Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor at the AMD Greater China Channel Summit today.

Mini PCs
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Archives