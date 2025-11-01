Apple Mac Pro and Mac Mini clones launch with AMD Ryzen CPUs — perfect mini-PCs for those who love Apple's aesthetics but still need Windows or Linux

Orico, a Chinese tech company specializing in storage solutions, has entered the mini PC market with its Omini line of desktop PCs. According to IT Home [Machine Translated], the company is launching two new models — the Omini Plus and the Omini Pro. The former closely resembles the Mac Mini, while the latter looks like a shrunken Mac Pro, but AMD Ryzen chips power both.

The Pro mini PC uses high-grade aluminum for its PC case and features a “cheese grater” design on the front for optimal airflow. On the other hand, the Plus model has a design similar to the Mac mini, with its components accessible via its removable foot. However, it also has a vent in the back above its ports, reminiscent of the larger Mac Studio.

The Omini Plus is available in a single configuration, powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7535H (now renamed the Ryzen 5 150) paired with 16GB DDR5 memory and a 2TB SSD. It also features a plethora of ports, including two USB4 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two 2.5G Ethernet ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm jack. All this is supported by dual heat pipes and a large fan to keep everything cool, especially as its volume is only about 0.8L. This mini PC is priced at RMB 3,799 (around $535) at the current exchange rate, though it’s available for pre-order at RMB 3,399 ($478).

We also have the Omini Pro, which comes with more options. It starts with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with an integrated AMD Radeon 780M GPU. Although you can get this as a barebones unit, meaning you’ll have to supply your own memory and storage, it can also be had with a 32GB DDR5 SODIMM kit (upgradable up to 256GB) and a choice between a 1TB and a 2TB SSD. It also comes with two storage slots, with a total capacity of up to 8TB. Aside from the more powerful hardware, you get the same number of ports as above, which is already plentiful. The Omini Pro starts at RMB 3,099 (~$435) for the barebones version, although it’s on pre-order for just RMB 2,699 (around $380).

These devices aren’t designed for gamers specifically, but you can do some casual gaming on the side. Nevertheless, they’re largely good enough for most productivity applications, with the Omini Pro capable of onboard AI processing thanks to its built-in NPU. So, if you want a stylish mini PC that evokes Apple’s aesthetics but works with Windows 11 or Linux, these are great options to check out, provided they become available in your location.

