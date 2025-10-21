New Panther Lake Core Ultra X7 358H leaks in new benchmark - Geekbench 6 result shows off 12 Xe3 Core iGPU's chops

News
By published

Intel's next-gen mobile parts could be a huge leap in integrated GPU performance.

Intel
(Image credit: Intel)

In case you missed it, our coverage of Intel's Tech Tour 2025 included an extensive breakdown of the chip company's upcoming Panther Lake mobile processors. There were many details that Intel left out of its presentation, though. Now, thanks to the tearless retina of the ever-watchful Benchleaks bot, we have our first proper leak of what seems like it may be final or near-final Panther Lake silicon.

The leaks appeared early this morning; there are fully eight results in total. Someone was testing an ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (GU405AA) laptop using the Geekbench Compute test on the integrated Xe3 GPU of an "Intel Core Ultra X7 358H". That model matches one of the leaked model names that was posted on ChipHell earlier this month and confirmed by CPUID, the developers of HWMonitor. The chip has sixteen CPU cores, which we understand to comprise four Cougar Cove P-cores, eight Darkmont E-cores, and four Darkmont LP-cores.

A screenshot of the Geekbench Browser showing graphics specifications of an upcoming Panther Lake processor.

(Image credit: Geekbench Browser)

As previously leaked by the well-known Golden Pig Upgrade, the "X" in the model name seems to indicate that this chip has the full 12-core GPU. Indeed, Geekbench reports that the tested GPU has 96 "Compute Units," because it's counting the individual Xe Vector Engines, or XVEs. There are eight XVEs to a Xe3-core; thus, twelve cores means 96 XVEs.

We knew that already, but what we didn't know were the kinds of clock rates we could expect from the integrated GPU. Geekbench reports a Maximum Frequency of 2.5 GHz, which is quite respectable even among integrated GPUs. This may not even be final silicon or drivers, though, because the GPU is reported as simply being an "Intel(R) Arc(TM) [0] GPU (16GB)".

The scores for the benchmark slowly went up as the tester re-ran it; the highest score achieved was 52946 points under OpenCL. Glancing over the Geekbench Browser, this result is in broadly the same range as AMD's Radeon 890M graphics, and in fact ahead of both the mobile GeForce RTX 3050 and Intel's own Arc A550M, which has sixteen Xe-cores and a relatively thirsty 75W-95W TDP. While the score might not sound too impressive, remember that we're looking at an integrated GPU with non-final software, running a benchmark that Intel typically lags in. So saying, it's actually a reasonably impressive result; these scores already beat Lunar Lake by nearly double.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Geekbench Compute results comparison

Processor Name

Processor Type

Average Score

Intel Core Ultra X7 358H
(Panther Lake leak)

Integrated

52946

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop

Discrete

50918

Intel Arc A550M

Discrete

49894

AMD Radeon RX 6550M

Discrete

45140

Intel Arc 140T
(Arrow Lake)

Integrated

41707

AMD Radeon 890M
(Strix Point)

Integrated

37103

AMD Radeon 780M
(Hawk Point)

Integrated

30282

Intel Arc 140V
(Lunar Lake)

Integrated

27667

Panther Lake's integrated graphics are based on the Xe3 architecture, but unlike Xe2, where every implementation of it used the same fundamental architecture, Xe3 takes a step back toward the original Xe philosophy, where the GPU core architecture is tweaked for the specific application. The upcoming "Celestial" discrete GPUs based on Xe3 will purportedly use the "Xe3p" variant of the architecture, about which nearly nothing is known just yet.

Despite being based on Xe3, though, the graphics in Panther Lake will be branded as Arc B-series products. That's because, as our own Jeff Kampman said, Xe3 is "more of a continuous improvement of the existing Battlemage architectural lineage than an all-new design." Intel says that Xe3 offers as much as a 7.4x improvement in certain microbenchmarks, but is only committed to an "over 50%" gain in actual performance versus the "Lunar Lake" Core Ultra 200V series. 50% is the gain in GPU size over Lunar Lake, so let's hope this Geekbench result is a hint at a much larger gain than that versus the last-gen chips.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

See more CPUs News
Zak Killian
Zak Killian
Contributor

Zak is a freelance contributor to Tom's Hardware with decades of PC benchmarking experience who has also written for HotHardware and The Tech Report. A modern-day Renaissance man, he may not be an expert on anything, but he knows just a little about nearly everything.