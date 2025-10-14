Intel Panther Lake SKUs spotted in HWMonitor update — release notes specify Core Ultra X, H, and U variants

HWMonitor quietly lists Intel’s next-gen Panther Lake processors ahead of launch

Intel
(Image credit: Intel)

The naming scheme for Intel’s recently announced Panther Lake series of mobile processors has been spotted in the release notes for the popular system sensor monitoring tool, by developers CPU ID. According to HWMonitor's release notes for version 1.6, the software now offers support for the upcoming Panther Lake architecture. The notes on the HWMonitor site feature Intel Panther Lake-H and Panther Lake-U processors and list a total of 12 SKUs, including the Core Ultra X9 388H, which will presumably become Intel's next flagship chip.

Announced last week, Intel’s Panther Lake family of mobile processors mark the company’s first consumer CPUs built on its next-generation 18A process node. The new lineup combines elements from Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake, bringing improved efficiency and performance in a modular, disaggregated design. Panther Lake features Cougar Cove performance cores, Darkmont efficiency cores, and Xe3 integrated graphics with up to 12 Xe cores.

Intel has developed two 18A compute dies that can be combined with different GPUs and I/O tiles to produce three distinct Panther Lake SoCs designed for different performance levels and price segments. The models listed by HWMonitor are as follows:

Panther Lake-H (Core Ultra X 300H)

