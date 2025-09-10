Intel confirms Arrow Lake refresh set for 2026, Nova Lake later that year — company admits there are 'holes to fill on the desktop front,' says it is 'confident in the roadmap'

Though the next-generation chip launch looks set to extend into 2027, too.

Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Intel confirmed at a recent Goldman Sachs Technology conference that it plans to launch a refresh of its Arrow Lake processors "next year," with its true next-generation Nova Lake designs to follow along before the end of 2026, as per a transcript of the presentation. Although this likely means at least another year of AMD's Ryzen 9000 CPUs holding the gaming performance crown, Intel maintains that it's "confident in the road map," as it stands.

The statement came from Intel's Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations, John Pitzer. He said: "We've got a couple of holes we've got to fill on the desktop front. But quite frankly, we feel confident in the road map [...] We'll have a refresh of Arrow Lake next year, which will help start the process on the desktop side, and then we'll conclude that with Nova Lake when we launch late next year into 2027."

Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    This is giving me Rocket Lake flashbacks, which launched only like half a year ahead of Alder Lake.
  • S58_is_the_goat
    bit_user said:
    This is giving me Rocket Lake flashbacks, which launched only like half a year ahead of Alder Lake.
    Honestly too many lakes, better to just say the processor name like 14th gen, 13th and so forth 😅
  • jp7189
    S58_is_the_goat said:
    Honestly too many lakes, better to just say the processor name like 14th gen, 13th and so forth 😅
    Nah, because they aren't beyond releasing a last gen proc with next gen retail packaging. At least in the enthusiast space its better to talk about what's inside.
  • bit_user
    S58_is_the_goat said:
    Honestly too many lakes, better to just say the processor name like 14th gen, 13th and so forth 😅
    Intel mixes multiple different SoCs with in a generation. So, knowing the product code name tells you things the generation # doesn't.

    jp7189 said:
    Nah, because they aren't beyond releasing a last gen proc with next gen retail packaging. At least in the enthusiast space its better to talk about what's inside.
    It's not only about rebadging older products, but also having different products for different market segments. Laptops are a good example, where the current lineup includes Lunar Lake, Arrow Lake, and an Intel 3 port of Meteor Lake (which they unfortunately just call Arrow Lake).

    Both Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake are newly introduced in this generation and have distinct SoC architectures. and specs.
