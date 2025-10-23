Trump considering China export ban on items made with or containing U.S. software — sweeping restriction to hit hard in response to Beijing’s rare earth embargo in major trade war escalation

This will cut everything from China, from specialized software to consumer operating systems like Windows.

The White House is considering banning exports to China of all items that were made with or contain U.S.-made software in response to China’s announcement of rare earth export controls. According to Reuters, this isn’t the only plan the Trump administration is considering, but if implemented, it would follow through on the president’s threat of a 100% tariff and a ban on critical software as a response to Beijing’s perceived escalation. Although there is no final decision yet on whether Washington will push through with this comprehensive ban, it could heighten the ongoing trade war between the two rivals, especially as almost everything — from consumer devices to industrial equipment — is made with or contains American software.

“I will confirm that everything is on the table,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement to reporters. “If these export controls — whether it’s software, engines, or other things — happen, it will likely be in coordination with our G7 allies.” However, other government officials favor a less drastic approach, especially as implementing a complete software ban would be incredibly difficult. Former trade official Emily Kilcrease said that such a move could also lead to unintended consequences for U.S. industry. “You would hope they are only putting threats on the table that they would carry out and stick with,” Kilcrease said to Reuters.

China is slowly releasing its own homegrown software, like the Huawei-backed UBIOS standard, Huawei’s own HarmonyOS, which started on mobile phones and is now being deployed on its laptops, and the open source openKylin OS. However, U.S.-made operating systems like Windows and Android still dominate the market in the country. So, if President Donald Trump pushes through with a total software ban, China will be left scrambling to find a replacement for both general-use and specialized software, putting it on the back foot in the short term.

However, doing so will also accelerate China’s own homegrown software development. While Beijing already recognizes the disadvantage of relying on technological imports, the easy availability of foreign tech makes local advancements slower and often requires state intervention.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  expunged
    This is useless, anything worth having has already been reverse engineered. If you are wanting this to work, keep it in place for 20 years, and have death penalty for anyone breaking it. At that point they will only get about 25% of our patents.
  LordVile
    How will this do anything? China basically have their own versions anyway and most software containing electronics aren't exported to china they're made locally in china.
  hotaru251
    ahh yes lets import ban stuff that said country is already firmly trying to cut reliance on...

    The only thing this does is hurt businesses who make it & reinforce the need for homegrown services.
  call101010
    Are you kidding me ? Software ban will only Hurt USA very BAD ... more than ONE BILLION Android/IOS/Windows users in china will stop using them ... Hey Orange man , I wont say use your brain , you dont have one , Just HIRE good advisors . Software Ban is stupid ! it is a HUGE source of income.
  heffeque
    Yet another pre-teen idea that will hurt the US more than it hurts China.
Good job!
    Good job!
  ejolson
    The way I see it software is influence and hardware is influence. Worse is that corporate laziness to switch to open source could be overcome and the benefits of owning your own software estate a few years down the line more of a benefit than a setback. Similar things happened for AI accelerators, although that was the genius idea of the previous administration.

    What needs to stop is the outsourcing of
    software development and manufacturing. Those two activities disseminate know-how, deprive workers of jobs and create unhealthy dependencies.
  ezst036
    Admin said:
    Trump considering China export band on items made with or containing U.S. software
    The https://www.tomshardware.com/ home page says this on it.
