China releases 'UBIOS' standard to replace UEFI — Huawei-backed BIOS firmware replacement charges China's domestic computing goals

Support for chiplets, heterogeneous computing, and a step away from U.S.-based standards are key features of China's BIOS replacement.

China has worked for years to further separate its computing progress from the United States and its tech companies. Today heralds a major development to this end, as the Global Computing Consortium has announced the "UBIOS" global standard, a new replacement for UEFI and BIOS. Fast Technology reports that the GCC's new standard is a rebuilding of BIOS firmware from the ground up, bypassing UEFI development entirely.

UBIOS, or "Unified Basic Input/Output System", is a firmware standard to replace BIOS and UEFI, the first and most prolific motherboard firmware architectures, respectively, that bridge the gap between processors and operating systems. The UBIOS standard was drafted by 13 Chinese tech companies, including Huawei, CESI (China Electronics Standardization Institute), Byosoft, and Kunlun Tech. The standard is the first standardized and scalable Chinese domestic firmware, representing a major step forward for Chinese domestic tech development.

China and the United States have been involved in a heated trade war over computing for the last several years, prompting China's government to push a major initiative encouraging its citizens and companies to move away from non-domestic computer hardware and software. The famous "Document 79" doctrine directs its people to abandon Western tech by 2027 — an incredibly ambitious goal. The development of the UBIOS standard is a major win for China as it seeks to reach this end.

  • Kindaian
    GCC (the consortium) not to be confused with gcc (the gnu compiler).

    In the end, it may be what is needed to force the development of UEFI2 and solve those indicated issues with non-standard architectures. We will see...
  • dotpoz
    BIOS and UEFI are perfect place to hide state (NSA) trojan so no surprise Cina want to write is own BIOS
  • zcomputerwiz
    dotpoz said:
    BIOS and UEFI are perfect place to hide state (NSA) trojan so no surprise Cina want to write is own BIOS
    It would also be incredibly obvious and easy to find.

    The backdoor concerns would be around the processors and their security features ( Intel's secure enclave, things like the TPM etc. ) since they can't simply be read out and reverse engineered.
  • greenreaper
    Pretty sure they could be concerned with Secure Boot as well. Who knows what keys have been authorised for use by three letter services?
  • UncleBens
    The way this article is written and the previous post replies raises series concerns that this is a CCP propaganda piece. China has been slipping in spyware into chips manufactured for the US for some time. It's laughable that the way this is framed along with the comments that it's the reverse that exploit is what China is concerned about. This article seems especially anti American. Shameful.
  • cruisetung
    90% of computers are made in China, including the ones from Dell, HP, Asus, Acer, Gigabyte, SuperMicro, Lenovo...

    If you think spyware are embedded in chisets/chiplets. Americans should already stop buying any OEM PCs manufactured in China years ago, not wait until now. What actions did American companies like Dell/HP/Supermicro take in these past years? None. Did they find any spyware in their PC? None. It's all politics.
  • UncleBens
    Since 90% is made there how could Americans stop buying stuff manufactured from there? Do a search yourself, don't believe me. There were multiple news stories about it.
  • cruisetung
    UncleBens said:
    Since 90% is made there how could Americans stop buying stuff manufactured from there? Do a search yourself, don't believe me. There were multiple news stories about it.
    https://chatgpt.com/c/68fa366e-e294-8321-b629-e202f9ec6c73https://chatgpt.com/share/68fa377e-5de8-8011-8d81-86729c309462
  • FlyFisher44
    Every Linux admin knows who is untrustworthy and it's not China. Think Microsoft and its manipulation of UEFI. Microsoft pays "assemblers" like Dell & HP to use their "bios" to monopolize the market. So UBIOS or MBIOS, who would you trust?
  • bit_user
    The article said:
    LoongArch, the first major Chinese operating system.
    No, it's a CPU ISA.

    The article said:
    whether UBIOS becomes widely adopted and championed like the open standard RISC-V, or widely abandoned like LoongArch, remains to be seen.
    First, you're somewhat premature in deciding the fate of LoongArch. I think it won't be as big as RISC-V, but I expect it'll have some staying power, as I doubt China wants to put all of its eggs in the RISC-V basket.

    Second, I think it's a given that China will adopt UBIOS for domestic products. And, as many of us have noticed, those tend to find their way outside of China, probably becoming most prominent in developing countries.

    IMO, the real question is whether anyone else will adopt UBIOS. Since China will probably require it, in products serving the Chinese market, it's plausible that it could become the de facto standard on RISC-V and even some ARM boards, even made outside of China. As for x86 machines, I think those serving well-established markets outside of China will definitely stay on UEFI.
