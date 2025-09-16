Intel Core Ultra 3 205 delivers impressive results in early review — reportedly surpasses previous-gen Core i3-14100 and Core i5-14400

The Core Ultra 3 205 represents the lower end of Intel’s current generation of Arrow Lake desktop processors. While the CPU is not officially available for purchase yet, an early review by Korean reviewer Bulls Lab gives us an idea about its capabilities. The entry-level CPU features a hybrid architecture with four P-cores that can boost up to 4.9 GHz and four E-cores capable of going up to 4.4 GHz, giving the chip competitive clock speeds for an entry-level processor.

The reviewer tested the Core Ultra 3 205 by pairing it with a budget H810 motherboard along with 32GB of DDR5 memory. By the looks of it, the processor is capable of delivering good performance for everyday computing and can handle multiple browser tabs, as well as 8K YouTube videos at low CPU usage. In terms of power draw, the chip can draw up to 65W, and it is recommended to use a third-party CPU cooler instead of the stock Intel heatsink for better thermal performance.

드디어 정신차린 인텔 CPU... 울트라 3 205로 조립해봤습니다 - YouTube Watch On

The reviewer also ran synthetic benchmark tests to quantify the performance of the CPU, where it scored 13,394 points in Cinebench R23’s multi-core test, a 48% jump over the Core i3-14100. In terms of single-core performance, the Core Ultra 3 205 achieved 1,983 points, outperforming both the Core i3-14100 and the Core i5-14400.

Furthermore, the iGPU solution on the Core Ultra 3 205 is significantly superior to what’s offered on previous-gen Raptor Lake Refresh chips. As a result, it not only surpasses the Core i3-14100 and Core i5-14400 in 3DMark Time Spy, but also delivers performance comparable to the Core Ultra 5 225, since both feature the same 2 Xe-cores. While the integrated GPU is not powerful enough to run demanding game titles, it can handle less resource-intensive games such as DOTA and Valorant.

Considering the performance, the Core Ultra 3 205 is shaping up to be a solid entry-level option, especially for budget gaming builds. As always, pricing is going to play a big role in its appeal, with Bulls Lab suggesting the CPU is listed at 199,000 Won (approx $140), which is in line with previous reports that suggested a $150 price tag. The reviewer also points to a pre-built PC with the Core Ultra 3 205, 8GB RAM, and a 500GB SSD listed at 499,000 Won, which is roughly around $360.



Intel is yet to officially list the processor on its retail channels, and early sightings have mostly been limited to overseas markets like South Korea. Based on earlier reports, the chip may end up primarily in pre-built systems or with OEM and system-integrators rather than being offered as a standalone boxed CPU. This would make it difficult for DIY PC builders to get their hands on one.

