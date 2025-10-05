Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225F is at an all-time low $170, making Arrow Lake more affordable ahead of Amazon's Prime Day sale

Intel’s entry-level desktop processor from the latest Arrow Lake lineup has dropped to its lowest price yet of under $170 on Amazon. The Core Ultra 5 225F originally launched at a recommended price range of $221-$231, before witnessing a price cut to $194.32 back in July. With this latest discount, customers are saving roughly $50 to $60, or better than 25% off the original launch price, making it one of the best deals on Intel’s new-generation CPUs.

The Core Ultra 5 225F is essentially the non-integrated GPU variant of the Core Ultra 5 225, which means that users will require a dedicated graphics card, not just for performance but to actually see anything. The processor comes with 10-cores and 10-threads, with six E-cores and four E-cores. With a 4.9 GHz boost clock speed and a 65W PBP (Processor Base Power), the CPU offers performance that is identical to the Core Ultra 5 225.

Save 27% ($61.57) Intel Core Ultra 5 225F: was $231 now $169.43 at Amazon All-time low price The Intel Core Ultra 5 225F desktop processor comes with a 10-core configuration, six performance cores and four efficiency cores, and 22MB cache. It doesn't come with any integrated graphics, so you'll need a discrete GPU in order to make this one work.

The CPU supports up to 256 GB of DDR5 6400 MT/s memory, and features a dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) that is capable of up to 13 TOPS (Int8) of performance. It also offers full support for PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 devices with a maximum of 24 PCIe lanes, depending on the motherboard it is paired with. Speaking of which, Intel’s Core Ultra 200S processors, require an Intel 800-series motherboard which includes Z890, B860, and H810.

At its current price, the Core Ultra 5 225F should be an obvious choice for anyone who is planning to build a new PC on a nominal budget. While AMD does offer some competition in the entry-segment with its latest Ryzen 5 9600X, it only offers a total of six cores and is currently selling at a more expensive price of $199 on Amazon.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.