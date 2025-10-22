Intel's Arrow Lake Refresh emerges with Core Ultra 7 270K Plus — 24-core chip appears on Geekbench, 10% faster than Core Ultra 7 265K

News
By published

A souped-up Core Ultra 7 265K?

Core Ultra 200S CPU
(Image credit: Intel)

It seems that Intel might have a few more chips left in its bag of Arrow Lake-S processors, as a brand new SKU has made its way to the cross-platform benchmarking tool Geekbench. First spotted and shared by Benchleaks on X, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus seems like an enhanced version of the existing Core Ultra 7 265K.

According to the benchmark listing, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus scored 22,206 points in multi-core and 3,205 points in single-core tests, making it almost 10% faster than the Core Ultra 7 265 K's typical scores on the same compute benchmark.

Alleged Geekbench scores of the Intel Core Ultra 8 270K Plus

(Image credit: Geekbench)
Swipe to scroll horizontally

CPU

Street (MSRP)

Arch

Cores / Threads (P+E)

Boost clock (GHz)

E-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz)

Cache (L2/L3)

TDP / PBP or MTP

Memory

Core Ultra 7 270K Plus

NA

Arrow Lake

24 / 24 (8+16)

5.5

NA

NA

NA

DDR5-7200

Core Ultra 7 265K / KF

$290 ($290) / $299 ($385)

Arrow Lake

20 / 20 (8+12)

5.5

3.3 / 4.6

66MB (36+30)

125W / 250W

DDR5-6400

The Intel Core Ultra 200S series officially launched in October 2024, marking the debut of the Arrow Lake desktop lineup and Intel’s first chiplet-based architecture for consumer CPUs. The release came at a critical time for the company, following a difficult financial quarter and mounting competition from AMD. Unfortunately, Arrow Lake failed to deliver the kind of turnaround it was hoping for as early sales tapered off within weeks of launch, and the chips struggled to gain traction even months later as buyers continued to favor older Raptor Lake models.

If the leaked benchmarks hold any authenticity, Intel might be preparing more SKUs under the Arrow Lake branding to potentially address the shortcomings of its current lineup. Whether the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus becomes part of that effort remains to be seen, but the company clearly isn’t ready to move on from Arrow Lake just yet.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

See more CPUs News
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.