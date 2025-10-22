Intel's Arrow Lake Refresh emerges with Core Ultra 7 270K Plus — 24-core chip appears on Geekbench, 10% faster than Core Ultra 7 265K

It seems that Intel might have a few more chips left in its bag of Arrow Lake-S processors, as a brand new SKU has made its way to the cross-platform benchmarking tool Geekbench. First spotted and shared by Benchleaks on X, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus seems like an enhanced version of the existing Core Ultra 7 265K.

According to the benchmark listing, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus scored 22,206 points in multi-core and 3,205 points in single-core tests, making it almost 10% faster than the Core Ultra 7 265 K's typical scores on the same compute benchmark.

Additional details confirm that the CPU features 24 cores (8P + 16E), 24 threads, and a maximum boost clock of 5.5 GHz. The CPU was tested with 48GB of DDR5 memory at 7,182 MT/s and an RTX 5090D GPU in a Lenovo-branded system, meaning that the CPU could potentially be exclusive to system integrators. The faster memory support also suggests that this particular CPU could be a part of an Arrow Lake refresh, as the current lineup of chips supports up to DDR5 6,400 MT/s memory.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Street (MSRP) Arch Cores / Threads (P+E) Boost clock (GHz) E-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz) Cache (L2/L3) TDP / PBP or MTP Memory Core Ultra 7 270K Plus NA Arrow Lake 24 / 24 (8+16) 5.5 NA NA NA DDR5-7200 Core Ultra 7 265K / KF $290 ($290) / $299 ($385) Arrow Lake 20 / 20 (8+12) 5.5 3.3 / 4.6 66MB (36+30) 125W / 250W DDR5-6400

The Intel Core Ultra 200S series officially launched in October 2024, marking the debut of the Arrow Lake desktop lineup and Intel’s first chiplet-based architecture for consumer CPUs. The release came at a critical time for the company, following a difficult financial quarter and mounting competition from AMD. Unfortunately, Arrow Lake failed to deliver the kind of turnaround it was hoping for as early sales tapered off within weeks of launch, and the chips struggled to gain traction even months later as buyers continued to favor older Raptor Lake models.

If the leaked benchmarks hold any authenticity, Intel might be preparing more SKUs under the Arrow Lake branding to potentially address the shortcomings of its current lineup. Whether the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus becomes part of that effort remains to be seen, but the company clearly isn’t ready to move on from Arrow Lake just yet.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.