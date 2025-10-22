Catastrophic Jaguar Land Rover cyberattack to cost UK economy at least $2.5 billion, according to estimates — 5,000 independent organizations decimated by supply chain fallout

The indirect impacts make this one of the most financially consequential hacks in history.

Workers at a Jaguar Land Rover factory production line.
(Image credit: Getty Images/Leon Neal)

A new report from cybersecurity body, the Cyber Monitoring Centre, has estimated that the recent hack of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and the fallout that affected its entire supply chain of more than 5,000 independent organizations cost the UK economy as much as £1.9 billion ($2.5 billion), via Reuters. These are just the losses so far, too, with the potential for them to mount further if there were any unexpected delays in restoring production at the main manufacturing facilities.

Amidst a range of ransomware and social engineering attacks against major institutions in the UK over the past year, the Jaguar Land Rover breach was arguably the biggest and the worst. It shut down several manufacturing plants in the UK, as well as production facilities in Slovakia, China, India, and Brazil, as teenagers from ransomware groups locked down their entire global computing system.

Other major hacks have targeted UK businesses in the past year. British supermarket chain Marks and Spencer was also targeted in a hack that caused it to lose around £300 million ($399 million). In a recent survey, some 90% of polled British universities claimed to have suffered breach attempts in the past year, and the vast majority of even secondary and primary schools also reported being targeted.

