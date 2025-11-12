Google sues Chinese hacker group it says stole $1 billion from a million victims in 121 countries — 'Lighthouse' platform offers phishing services to crooks for a monthly fee

The Lighthouse is like Amazon Web Services, but for scammers.

Google recently filed a lawsuit against Lighthouse, a phishing services platform operating inside China that sells its services to criminal rings running online scams. The group, known as Lighthouse Enterprise, advertises its capabilities on forums, YouTube channels, and Telegram, while also using these to recruit and train people and develop its offerings. Scammers then use them to run campaigns that impersonate trusted names like Gmail, YouTube, the New York City government, and the United States Postal Service to compromise user information. According to The Financial Times, the tech giant hopes to utilize U.S. racketeering and computer fraud laws to take down the websites, domains, and servers that power the illicit operations.

“Criminals are leveraging the trust and reputation of our brand to lure users into unsafe phishing attacks. The ability to put our engineers and lawyers to work to actually fight on behalf of those users is a necessary thing to do,” Google general counsel Halimah DeLaine Prado told the publication. “It becomes a little bit of a game of whack-a-mole, but we’re actually able to identify the offenders and go after them individually. It should provide a pretty decent ripple effect of a deterrent…by continuing to do this, we make certain types of phishing attacks less desirable.”

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.