Crypto fraud and laundering ring that stole $689 million busted by European authorities — 9 arrests made across multiple countries, perps face a decade behind bars and huge fines

France, Belgium, Cyprus, Spain, and Germany authorities got in on the act.

Despite it being the year 2025 and with all our technology at hand, financial scams are still far too common. Thankfully, authorities everywhere are on the case, as evidenced by a European operation that busted 9 conmen who scammed victims out of $689 million in cryptocurrency.

The investigative work was performed by French and Belgian authorities, who then joined prosecutors and judges from their home countries, along with Cyprus, Spain, and Germany, for a joint takedown. The arrests were made at various homes in Cyprus, Spain, and Germany.

Along with the miscreants, the authorities seized $918,504 (€800,000) in bank accounts, €415,000 ($476,444) in cryptocurrencies, $344,417 (€300,00) in cash, and even luxury watches to the tune of $114,805 (€100,00). Additionally, the authorities said that several properties linked to the network are undergoing investigation.

Just today, Eurojust announced another huge bust, of 18 people, this time related to $344 million (€300 million) worth of credit card fraud. Last June, Europol busted a cryptocurrency investment fraud ring that took in €450 million ($517 million) and laundered it through various methods worldwide, including cash withdrawals, bank transfers, and crypto transfers.

