$7.3 billion worth of cryptocurrency recovered from newly convicted 'Bitcoin Queen' — funds from fraudster thought to be the largest seizure to date

Rags to riches, but in reverse.

(Image credit: Getty / Bloomberg)

The Metropolitan Police announced Monday the seizure of some $7.3 billion in bitcoin following the conviction of Zhimin Qian, the "Bitcoin Queen," who defrauded over 128,000 victims through a large-scale fraud operation.

"The seizure results from an inquiry which was launched in 2018 on the back of intelligence received about the transfer of criminal assets," the Met said in a statement about Qian's conviction, "where the Met seized 61,000 Bitcoin from the Chinese national Zhimin Qian (also known as Yadi Zhang)."

"Today’s guilty plea marks the culmination of years of dedicated investigation by the Met’s Economic Crime teams and our partners," the Met's head of economic and cybercrime command, Will Lyne, said. "This is one of the largest money laundering cases in UK history and among the highest-value cryptocurrency cases globally."

