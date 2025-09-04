Report says North Korea is also posting fake jobs to steal crypto — because using AI to get fake employees real jobs at US tech firms wasn't enough

North Korea has reportedly expanded from setting up fake employees at Western tech firms to siphon money into its nuclear weapons program to posting fake jobs in the cryptocurrency sector as part of a bid to steal applicants' crypto assets.

"North Korean hackers are saturating the cryptocurrency industry with credible-sounding job offers as part of their campaign to steal digital cash," Reuters today reported. "The problem is becoming so common that job applicants now regularly screen recruiters for signs they might be acting on Pyongyang's behalf."

It's not like North Korea is casting a narrow net, either. Reuters reported that researchers at SentinelOne and Validin "uncovered log files accidentally exposed by the hackers that displayed the email and IP addresses of more than 230 people – coders, influencers, accountants, consultants, executives, marketers and more – targeted between January and March." That's a lot of attempted scamming going on.

