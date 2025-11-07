Substrate's claims about revolutionary ASML-beating chipmaking technology scrutinized, analyst likens the venture to a fraud — report pokes holes in the startup's technology, messaging, and leaders

The Substrate startup has been doing the rounds in the news lately, thanks to its proposition of making chips using particle accelerators and X-rays instead of conventional EUV lithography, claiming it can eventually have angstrom-sized features at only $10,000 per wafer—in U.S. fabs, no less. Those are bold claims, and an article by Fox Chapel Research (FCR) is seriously questioning whether they pay off.

The write-up is the first of two parts, and takes aim at not just the seemingly outlandish technological claims, but also at the track record of the venture's founders, as well as the overall messaging on Substrate's website. The start-up is backed by various investment funds, namely but not only Founders Fund, of whom Peter Thiel is part of.

Should Substrate's claims ever hold true, it wouldn't be the first time a company with no apparent experience or track record, with a product resembling vaporware, eventually fulfilled its promise by hiring the right people—just look at Tesla, long derided in its early years as a pie-in-the-sky notion. However, for each Tesla, there are hundreds of thousands of "startups" managing to fleece investors out of their cash for nothing but a promise on a napkin. Time will tell which of those Substrate is.

