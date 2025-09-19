$115 million ransomware hacker arrested over extortion attacks — Scattered Spider alumnus allegedly involved in over 120 computer network intrusions targeting 47 U.S. entities

The British national is accused of hacking over 120 computer networks and attacking close to 50 different U.S. entities.

A teenage hacker from the UK has been arrested on charges of money laundering conspiracy, computer fraud, and wire fraud conspiracy, and stands accused of being part of a hacking group that extorted over $115 million from close to 50 victims in America, alongside various attacks in the UK, according to the Department of Justice. Alleged to be part of the infamous "Scattered Spider" hacking group, it seems that 19-year-old Thalha Jubair wasn't one of the lucky few who were able to ride off into the sunset after its retirement announcement earlier this month.

Jubair is alleged to have been involved in at least 120 different computer network intrusions over a three-year period, starting in 2022. The complaint, filed with the District of New Jersey, accuses Jubair of targeting 47 U.S. entities. He and the group he was a part of, Scattered Spider, were well known for utilizing social engineering techniques to gain access to corporate networks and then steal data or use ransomware attacks to blackmail and extort the businesses for profit.

“The arrest of Thalha Jubair underscores an undeniable truth: no matter how elusive or destructive these cyber-criminal syndicates are, we will continue to pursue those who allegedly extort our businesses and ensure they are held accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy for the FBI.

