Hacker ransomware groups announce retirement to enjoy their "golden parachutes" — no further attacks planned, future attributed activities will relate to undisclosed past breaches

The hacking group behind the recent Jaguar Land Rover ransomware attack and more than 10 of their contemporaries have announced an end to their public hacking efforts in a post on BreachForums, as per TheRegister. Claiming their objectives have been fulfilled, they are riding off into the sunset and taking their "millions the group accumulated" over the years with them.

For the past half decade, ransomware groups have been running rampant in the technology industry. Exploiting social engineering and weaknesses in two-factor authentication systems, prolific groups like Scattered Spider and Lap$u$$ made names for themselves hacking Samsung, Nvidia, and most recently, Jaguar Land Rover. Although some members have been arrested over the years, that hasn't slowed their hacking efforts.

  • Dementoss
    Why should anyone trust that they are telling the truth?

    Why should we consider them any more trustworthy than Vladimir Putin or, here in the UK, Boris Johnson?

    Their actions will speak louder than their words, we will wait and see...
