Ransomware attack disrupts Maryland's public transit service for disabled travelers — MTA says it is investigating cybersecurity incident but core services operating normally

Ransomware attack disrupts Maryland's public transit service for disabled travelers

The service, Mobility, was unable to accept requests for rides or changes to already-booked rides following a ransomware attack.

The Maryland Transit Administration says it is actively investigating a cybersecurity incident, namely a ransom attack, that has rendered it unable to accept new requests for rides for its Mobility paratransit service for the disabled.

MTA, which says on its website that it's responsible for "one of the largest multi-modal transit systems in the United States," said that it's "actively investigating a cybersecurity incident that involves unauthorized access to certain systems" with assistance from the Maryland Department of Information Technology.

